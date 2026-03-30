First-of-its-kind program will provide eligible low-income households and seniors with smart thermostats, energy-monitoring tech, professional installation, and subscription services at a subsidized cost

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS is expanding its Connecting for Good programming, which builds stronger and healthier communities across Canada by ensuring no citizen is left behind and has access to world-leading technology, to now include TELUS SmartEnergy for Good. A first-of-its-kind initiative in Canada, TELUS SmartEnergy for Good is designed to advance energy equity by providing vulnerable households with access to smart energy technology at a subsidized monthly service cost. The first phase of SmartEnergy for Good has launched in Ontario, equipping eligible low-income households with the tools and technology they need to reduce energy consumption, lower their utility bills, and contribute to Canada's climate targets.

"TELUS SmartEnergy for Good represents a new and innovative approach to energy equity in Canada, building on our team's longstanding belief that technology is a great equalizer, but only if we all have access to it equally," said Darren Entwistle, President & CEO, TELUS. "TELUS SmartEnergy for Good – the next phase of our Connecting for Good program – provides families challenged by affordability concerns and in need of a helping hand, with powerful tools to manage their energy consumption and lower their monthly bills, while reducing their carbon footprint. Indeed, by combining our telecommunications expertise with our social purpose, we are connecting communities and citizens to both a more sustainable and more affordable future."

The program is open to qualifying low-income Ontario residents, including seniors, families, and youth aging out of government care. Through TELUS SmartEnergy for Good, qualifying customers will receive a subsidized comprehensive SmartHome Energy management package including: a monthly TELUS SmartEnergy subscription, a smart thermostat rental, two energy monitoring plugs, and professional installation.

"Last year, Ontario launched the largest energy savings program in our history, to reduce bills for families," said Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines. "We welcome initiatives that help households lower their energy bills, reduce peak demand, and benefit from modern energy-saving technology."

TELUS SmartEnergy is a subscription-based energy management solution helping Canadians save money on their energy bills and reduce their environmental footprint. Subscribers can save up to 15 per cent on energy bills by, among other things, automating temperature settings and powering down unused devices, while monitoring usage through personalized insights in the app.

Beyond subsidizing SmartHome technology, the initiative educates households on energy cost reduction while supporting Ontario's emission reduction targets by reducing grid strain during peak demand. As part of its environmental commitment, TELUS will plant four trees per year on behalf of each participating household, contributing to carbon sequestration and climate resilience.

TELUS plans to bring SmartEnergy for Good to additional provinces across Canada later this year. To learn more, visit telus.com/smartenergyforgood.

About Connecting for Good

Since inception, the TELUS Connecting for Good program has been actively bridging digital and health divides for marginalized Canadians through innovative social purpose programs. With a comprehensive suite of initiatives including TELUS Internet, Mobility, Tech and Health for Good, and TELUS Wise, the program has enabled and enhanced access to connectivity and healthcare for 1.6 million individuals across Canada. Backed by TELUS' commitment to social impact, Connecting for Good provides citizens in need with access to world-leading technology, connectivity, and healthcare services, while building essential digital literacy and online safety knowledge. These transformative programs are enabling remarkable human outcomes and helping underserved communities remain safe, connected, and healthy in our digital world. To learn more about TELUS Connecting for Good, visit telus.com/smartenergyforgood.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 161 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emily Piccinin

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.