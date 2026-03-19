TELUS unveils the world's first smart home AI assistant with Generative UI, unifying the entire connected home

Meet the TELUS SmartHome Assistant -- one intelligent interface to manage all smart home devices, designed and powered in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS launched the world's first smart home AI assistant with Generative UI, rolling out to SmartHome+ customers over the coming weeks. The TELUS SmartHome Assistant processes voice, images, sensor feeds and videos in real time to dynamically create a personalized interface based on user needs. It addresses the smart home industry's biggest challenge -- a fragmented user experience across disparate devices and apps from various brands. Rather than toggling between different apps, the TELUS SmartHome Assistant provides one intuitive interface that truly understands and responds to the user and the entire connected home. TELUS is making it possible to unify more than 2,000 device models, including many of the biggest brands, into a single intelligent interface that makes the connected home experience even better.

"The true test of any smart home platform is whether it actually makes life easier and your home more enjoyable. The TELUS SmartHome Assistant delivers that with one app, one login, and one AI assistant that can support thousands of smart devices, including those already existing in homes or ones consumers choose to buy to compliment their existing set-up," said Dwayne Benefield, Chief Product Officer at TELUS. "Nothing else like it exists in the market. We're proud to not only bring this to Canadians, but also to service providers on a global scale who can customize and deploy this innovation under their own brands. TELUS is truly transforming an entire industry, and there's so much more in store: In the coming weeks, TELUS SmartHome Assistant will launch internet management capabilities, enabling users to monitor and optimize Wi-Fi performance and manage family usage and screen time through natural conversation and automated actions across devices."

The TELUS SmartHome Assistant is evolving in real time as more connected devices are added and it continuously improves its own performance based on experience. If you ask it to disable the TV during homework time, it won't just tell you it did, it will build the automation UI visually, so you can edit and confirm the new routine with just a few taps. Take a photo of a device that isn't working and get an instant troubleshooting guide. Ask it if your dog walker showed up on schedule and it checks your cameras to tell you when they arrived and shows you a clip of them leaving the driveway. Rush out the door to get to work, and ask it to turn off the lights, make sure the iron's unplugged, set the thermostat to eco mode, and lock the front door -- then get it to create a routine, so you can set it and forget it. By understanding multiple types of input, the assistant can provide tailored solutions, with a dynamic interface, in real time.

Since launching SmartHome+ in late 2024, TELUS has rapidly expanded the platform with industry-leading innovations, including Automation, Video, SmartEnergy, and now its AI-powered assistant, the TELUS SmartHome Assistant -- all accessible through the TELUS SmartHome+ app.

TELUS SmartHome Assistant is available now to all Canadians, and new subscribers to SmartHome+ can save up to $125 on smart devices and 50 per cent off professional installation when they sign up and stay subscribed for 24 months, making it more affordable than ever to transform a residence into an intelligent, cohesive and connected home.

For more information about SmartHome+ and to subscribe to any or all of the Automation, SmartHome+ Video and SmartEnergy subscriptions, visit telus.com/SmartHomePlus.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 161 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Chelsey Higdon

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.