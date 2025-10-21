TELUS celebrates the owners who have made it in Canada with five grand prizes of $200,000 each in funding, technology and exposure to fuel their business growth

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS announces the winners of its sixth #StandWithOwners – Canada's largest small business contest – celebrating the owners who have made it in Canada. From the thousands of applications received, 20 outstanding Canadian businesses representing a broad selection of industries have been recognized for demonstrating how they leverage technology to drive innovation and stand out, while creating meaningful change in their local economy and community.

Their recognition is part of TELUS' ongoing dedication to supporting Canadian businesses. Since 2020, TELUS has invested over $6 million through the #StandWithOwners program, providing essential funding, technology and exposure to help businesses thrive in a digital world.

"The thousands of applications we reviewed this year told remarkable stories of businesses that have truly Made It in Canada," said Katherine Emberly, Senior Vice-President & President, Small and Medium Business at TELUS. "As we celebrate Small Business Month this October, it's the perfect time to highlight our #StandWithOwners winners who embody the spirit of Canadian entrepreneurship while making a meaningful difference in their communities."

This year's five grand prize winners are:

Ashored Innovations : Led by owner Aaron Stevenson, Ashored Innovations addresses a critical environmental issue by tackling marine life entanglement in fishing gear through innovative "rope-on-demand" technology. Inspired by a 2017 North Atlantic right whale unusual mortality event, Ashored retrofits existing lobster and crab traps with underwater buoys that use acoustic release technology to surface only when remotely activated by fishermen. This system stows the rope in a cage connected to the traps, preventing both gear loss and marine entanglements. The technology is now used across three continents for commercial fishing and scientific monitoring of subsea noise pollution and climate-related environmental variables.





: Led by owner Aaron Stevenson, Ashored Innovations addresses a critical environmental issue by tackling marine life entanglement in fishing gear through innovative "rope-on-demand" technology. Inspired by a 2017 North Atlantic right whale unusual mortality event, Ashored retrofits existing lobster and crab traps with underwater buoys that use acoustic release technology to surface only when remotely activated by fishermen. This system stows the rope in a cage connected to the traps, preventing both gear loss and marine entanglements. The technology is now used across three continents for commercial fishing and scientific monitoring of subsea noise pollution and climate-related environmental variables. mddl : Owners Darlene Jehn and Alkharim Devani recognized the critical need for accessible housing options, creating mddl, a real estate company dedicated to empowering communities to build diverse, sustainable "missing middle" housing through education, technology, and policy advocacy by fostering a more equitable approach to development. Their training programs support small-scale developers while partnering with cities to modernize zoning and unlock public land, creating more accessible and equitable housing solutions.





: Owners Darlene Jehn and Alkharim Devani recognized the critical need for accessible housing options, creating mddl, a real estate company dedicated to empowering communities to build diverse, sustainable "missing middle" housing through education, technology, and policy advocacy by fostering a more equitable approach to development. Their training programs support small-scale developers while partnering with cities to modernize zoning and unlock public land, creating more accessible and equitable housing solutions. Sepura Home Ltd. : Revolutionizing kitchen waste management with its innovative IoT-enabled composting garbage disposal system, owner Victor Nicolov developed a clean, compact, and hands-free solution that seamlessly integrates into modern kitchens. The system addresses the growing burden traditional garbage disposals place on wastewater infrastructure while eliminating the inconvenience of existing composting methods. Through an integrated mobile app, Sepura Home Ltd. provides users with system control, environmental impact insights, and over-the-air software updates, currently making it the only food waste system that continuously improves over time.





: Revolutionizing kitchen waste management with its innovative IoT-enabled composting garbage disposal system, owner Victor Nicolov developed a clean, compact, and hands-free solution that seamlessly integrates into modern kitchens. The system addresses the growing burden traditional garbage disposals place on wastewater infrastructure while eliminating the inconvenience of existing composting methods. Through an integrated mobile app, Sepura Home Ltd. provides users with system control, environmental impact insights, and over-the-air software updates, currently making it the only food waste system that continuously improves over time. UKKÖ Robotics : Owners Daniel Badiou and Katrina Jean-Laflamme created UKKÖ Robotics, addressing the need for efficient solutions to automate livestock pasture management, providing unique, solar-powered, autonomous barns for livestock, promoting regenerative agriculture and supporting small farmers. Their flagship product, the ROVA Barn, features a floorless design and autonomously moves small livestock to fresh pasture areas multiple times daily. This innovative approach reduces the environmental impact of livestock farming while significantly decreasing the labour required for pasture management.





: Owners Daniel Badiou and Katrina Jean-Laflamme created UKKÖ Robotics, addressing the need for efficient solutions to automate livestock pasture management, providing unique, solar-powered, autonomous barns for livestock, promoting regenerative agriculture and supporting small farmers. Their flagship product, the ROVA Barn, features a floorless design and autonomously moves small livestock to fresh pasture areas multiple times daily. This innovative approach reduces the environmental impact of livestock farming while significantly decreasing the labour required for pasture management. Vets Around the Corner : Not just a veterinary clinic, owners Dr. Devon Barnes, Dr. Lindsay Patterson, James Clague, and William Woodstock created Vets Around the Corner, a community-driven animal hospital that launched the Community Veterinarian Program, a mobile, not-for-profit initiative eliminating barriers to veterinary care for marginalized, low-income, and underserved populations. By retrofitting a decommissioned ambulance into a mobile veterinary exam room, they are bringing wellness exams, medical treatments, and health education directly to retirement residences, shelters, community centers, and First Nations communities.

The five grand prize winners each receive a $200,000 prize package, including $75,000 in direct funding, $80,000 in advertising and business exposure, $35,000 in TELUS and Samsung technology, and $10,000 in TELUS Health wellbeing support. An additional 15 winners each receive $20,000 in funding and technology.

To learn more about all 20 of our inspiring winners visit telus.com/winners .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 157 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

We're always building Canada.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sacha Gudmundsson

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.