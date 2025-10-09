TELUS is the first and only Canadian telco to be certified for its ongoing work and commitment to Indigenous relations and reconciliation.

National recognition from the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business reflects TELUS' leadership in advancing reconciliation through meaningful action and accountability.



TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS has earned a Silver certification from Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) through the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program, exceeding expectations during a third party assessment of its progress against its Indigenous reconciliation commitments. The PAIR certification process is rigorous and comprehensive, and designed to encourage companies to build foundational practices and policies in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples. Each level requires extensive documentation, testimonies from Indigenous leaders, partners and team members, along with thorough interviews conducted by third-party verifiers who objectively assess progress and commitment. The PAIR framework is built on four pillars: demonstrating executive commitment to Indigenous relations, creating meaningful Indigenous employment and career development opportunities, supporting Indigenous-owned businesses through procurement, and fostering authentic, long-term partnerships with Indigenous communities. TELUS began its PAIR journey in 2021 by incorporating the framework into its Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan (IRAP) and achieved Committed Level status in 2023. Bypassing the bronze level certification and being awarded silver is a significant milestone that represents TELUS' continued commitment to advance reconciliation in partnership with Indigenous People by building meaningful relationships rooted in trust.

"Our TELUS team is honoured to receive this certification and prestigious recognition from Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. As the first technology company in Canada to commit to a public Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan, we are dedicated to listening, learning and taking action on our collective journey of reconciliation," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "Indeed, by exceeding expectations and earning Silver certification, it is a reflection of our team's heartfelt efforts in respect of working collaboratively with Indigenous communities to provide the connectivity, tools and resources that enable unique social and economic growth opportunities."

TELUS is committed to learning, evolving, and growing in alignment with Indigenous-led Reconciliation frameworks. Its approach is rooted in ongoing engagement with Indigenous leaders, Elders, and communities across Canada to ensure initiatives are developed collaboratively and guided by Indigenous perspectives. This engagement has informed the development and implementation of TELUS' IRAP, reflecting the company's shared priorities and long-term goals. Guided by the PAIR framework, TELUS has strengthened relationships with Indigenous Peoples through dedicated policies and programs, including Indigenous procurement and employment strategies, the launch of an Indigenous Advisory Council, and Indigenous-led cultural awareness training completed by more than 20,000 team members. To date, TELUS has also invested over $122M to connect more than 278 Indigenous lands to our TELUS PureFibre network, supporting meaningful social and economic growth in communities across Canada.

"Each year, we are honoured to recognize a growing number of organizations that have been independently verified for their commitment to building strong and respectful relations with Indigenous communities and businesses," said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of CCIB. "TELUS' achievement of Silver certification in the PAIR program shows a meaningful commitment to action and accountability, representing a crucial step toward integrating economic reconciliation throughout their operations."

The certification recognizes TELUS' comprehensive approach to Indigenous relations, exemplified through partnerships like the one it has with Tzeachten First Nation, a community partner of TELUS since 2018 and also a validator of our efforts for our application.

"We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with TELUS and are celebrating their well-deserved PAIR Silver level accreditation alongside them," said Chief Derek Epp, Tzeachten First Nation. "Since 2018, our relationship has benefited our community while advancing reconciliation. From bringing connectivity to our territory to removing access barriers through programs like Connecting for Good, TELUS demonstrates true reconciliation through action and innovation. Their approach prioritizes reciprocity, making this a partnership we're proud to continue."

TELUS was formally recognized for this achievement during the Indigenous Relations Forum & PAIR Awards ceremony , alongside 32 other Canadian organizations receiving certification this year.

Looking ahead, TELUS now has three years to continue implementing its Indigenous relations strategies, strengthening community partnerships, and tracking progress toward its ultimate goal of applying for Gold Level certification in 2028. This Silver certification validates TELUS's ongoing efforts to create meaningful change and demonstrates the company's commitment to being a leader in corporate Indigenous relations within the telecommunications industry.

