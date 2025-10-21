TELUS study reveals Gen Z considers AI's greatest potential to be in education, highlighting opportunities for learning such as personalized tutoring and adaptive instruction.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - New TELUS research reveals that Gen Z, North America's first AI generation, is embracing AI with a clear vision for its future: the classroom. Among the Canadian and American Gen Z cohort surveyed in the study, many are optimistic about using AI in education (46% Canada and 45% U.S.), demonstrating more enthusiasm for seeing AI used in the classroom than other age groups polled*. While AI in education has its own challenges that must be addressed, the results of the survey suggest that this generation sees the potential learning benefits of the technology, which can offer improved accessibility, customized learning paths and more.

"Gen Z brings a unique and valuable perspective to AI development, and it's crucial that we actively involve them in shaping its future," said Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer, TELUS. "Generative AI presents tremendous opportunities to enhance the learning experience for students, but it also challenges us to evolve our teaching approaches. As AI becomes a more powerful tool in education, we'll see human skills like relationship-building, critical thinking, and creative problem-solving become even more essential, so that we can harness AI's potential while preserving what makes us uniquely human."

Seeing potential and leading adoption

Younger generations (Gen Z and Gen Y) lead their older counterparts (Gen X and Baby Boomers) in embracing AI, with 90% of Canadian and 92% of American Gen Z having used AI in the past year. Among Gen Z users, weekly use for personal activities reaches 64% in Canada and 74% in America, with 40% of Canadians and 45% of Americans engaging daily.

Gen Z respondents say they believe AI can improve overall quality of life (65% Canada and 69% of U.S.) and Canadian Gen Z also highlight its potential to improve accessibility and inclusion (39% Canada and 34% U.S.).

With adoption comes high confidence in AI literacy – more than half of Gen Z respondents say they can identify AI-powered tools (51% Canada and 58% U.S.) and explain both benefits and limitations (56% Canada and 61% U.S.), underscoring their deep engagement with the technology.

Informed concerns from experienced users

Despite their robust engagement, including notable adoption of AI companions (15% Canada and 19% U.S.), many Gen Z express concern about AI's societal impact (90% Canada and 85% U.S.), and some say AI is the biggest challenge facing their countries (17% Canada and 19% U.S.). This may suggest that their familiarity contributes to a deeper understanding of AI's impacts.

Specific concerns among Gen Z include job displacement due to automation (48% Canada and 44% U.S.), over-reliance on AI systems (47% Canada and 44% U.S.), and data privacy issues (45% Canada and 47% U.S.). Despite these worries, a majority (56% Canada and 61% U.S.) believe AI's benefits outweigh its potential risks, and about half (46% Canada and 54% U.S.) maintain trust in companies using AI.

As Gen Z steps into increasing positions of influence through their employment, as consumers and as voters, their blend of experience and discernment may redefine how we govern and develop AI for years to come.

Empowering our data citizens

TELUS has been at the forefront of human-centric technology innovation since long before the rapid proliferation of AI, leading by example and continuously evolving its practices to meet the changing needs and expectations of customers and communities. TELUS' annual AI Report shares perspectives on this rapidly advancing technology, with its great potential for positive social impact. To learn more about TELUS' responsible AI report, program and resources, visit telus.com/ResponsibleAI .

Beyond research and reporting, TELUS is taking direct action to educate the next generation about responsible AI use. TELUS Wise is a free digital literacy education program that offers a Responsible AI workshop specifically designed for teens, helping them build critical thinking skills around artificial intelligence and become responsible digital citizens. To learn more, visit telus.com/Wise .

Methodology

The research surveyed 5,487 Canadians, including 1,010 Gen Z respondents (aged 12-27), with 43% aged 12-18. The study was conducted by Leger with representative samples across age, gender, and region, with additional representation from underrepresented communities. A parallel U.S. survey of 6,109 respondents, including 715 Gen Z respondents (aged 12-27) was conducted using identical methodology. Both surveys took place from September 3, 2025 to September 29, 2025.

*In contrast, baby boomers represent the generation most distant from this enthusiasm, with only 32% of Canadian and 34% of American baby boomers expressing belief in AI's role in education. This significant 11-13 percentage point gap underscores the generational divide in attitudes toward educational technology adoption.

