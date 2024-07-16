New fibre-optic infrastructure will transform connectivity in the region, enable faster internet speeds and enhance wireless coverage

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is excited to announce that TELUS PureFibre services will soon be available in the Township of Langley, Kwantlen First Nation's McMillan Island 6 and Katzie First Nation's Katzie 2 communities. This marks a significant milestone in TELUS' ongoing efforts to bring Western Canada's fastest and most reliable internet technology to even more communities, residents and businesses. To date, more than 1.9 million homes and businesses in British Columbia have access to TELUS PureFibre, including over 280,000 in rural areas. Soon, the Township of Langley will have access to the same life-changing benefits and exciting possibilities that TELUS' world-leading technology is enabling.

"As a proud resident of the Township of Langley, I couldn't be more excited to help bring TELUS' PureFibre services to the region," said Daryl Storey, Vice President of Investment Returns Excellence, TELUS. "This new infrastructure will support critical, transformational change in the region, and open the door to new possibilities to participate and thrive in today's digital economy."

This project is being conducted with the support of the Township of Langley's Mayor and Council, Kwantlen First Nation, and Katzie First Nation. Over the coming weeks, residents and businesses can expect to see construction notices and communications from Fibre Connect, the company operating the fibre-to-the-premise network, and Ledcor Technical Services, the primary construction contractor. Once the project is complete, TELUS will engage newly connected residents and businesses to help them find the services that will best meet their needs, such as PureFibre Gigabit internet, Optik TV, Smart Home Security and other technology solutions.

"The Township of Langley is thrilled to work with TELUS, Fibre Connect and other partners to help the expansion of PureFibre in our communities," said Township of Langley Mayor Eric Woodward. "This significant investment in the Township of Langley's future will help our growing community get connected and deliver much-needed service residents have long been looking for."

A 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) network ensures that every part is built with state-of-the-art fibre optics, extending right up to the connection point at the home or business. This guarantees customers the fastest and most capable network available. Unlike traditional copper lines, where download speeds outpace upload speeds, fibre-optic cables provide equally fast upload and download capabilities. This particularly benefits video conferencing, remote work, online education and telehealth. Beyond convenience, it enhances opportunities by leveling the playing field: small businesses can compete globally, students can access more resources, and content creators can share their vision without compromise.

The new fibre-optic infrastructure will also serve as the backbone of TELUS' wireless network, laying the groundwork for 5G technologies in the years to come, and ensuring that people living in the Township have the tools they need to fully participate in the digital economy. PureFibre is also 85% more energy-efficient than copper, and more durable against extreme weather and environmental factors, making it a more sustainable and reliable technology.

For more information about the TELUS PureFibre network and its benefits, visit telus.com/purefibre

