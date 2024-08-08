TELUS announces Canada's fastest and most reliable internet technology is coming to Doig River First Nation

$19.2 million TELUS PureFibre expansion will transform connectivity in the region – enabling faster speeds and enhancing wireless coverage

ROSE PRAIRIE, BC, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS and Doig River First Nation, in partnership with All Nations Trust Company, the Government of Canada, the Government of B.C. and the Northern Development Initiative Trust, celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for TELUS PureFibre, which will enable faster, more reliable internet and wireless connectivity in Northeast B.C., unlocking new opportunities for residents and businesses.

This $19.2-million project will connect more than 60 households and a dozen businesses in Doig River First Nation, approximately 70 kilometers northeast of Fort St. John, as well as hundreds of households in another 14 communities. This PureFibre expansion is a continuation of TELUS' ongoing efforts to bring Western Canada's fastest and most reliable internet technology to even more rural and Indigenous communities, residents and businesses.

"This project moves us one step closer to a future where all Indigenous communities can leverage connectivity to achieve their unique goals and drive long-term prosperity," said Shazia Zeb Sobani, Vice-president of Customer Network Planning at TELUS. "We are committed to continuing to work closely with Indigenous, federal, provincial and local governments to enhance access to our world-leading technology, so that everyone, no matter where they live in Canada, can access the tools they need to realize their full potential and shape their social and economic outcomes more favourably."

To date, more than 16,000 homes in over 90 Indigenous communities in British Columbia have access to TELUS PureFibre. Soon, Doig River First Nation will have access to the same life-changing benefits and exciting possibilities that TELUS' world-leading technology is enabling in education, employment, business, healthcare and entertainment.

"This project is much more than a technology installation – it is a beacon of future possibilities for our community," said Doig River First Nation Chief, Trevor Makadahay. "As we continue to develop our nation, empower our youth and connect with our elders, we see technology being required more and more. We need to be able to participate meaningfully in our culture, heritage and the opportunity that is ever present across the region. We are excited to see this project come to fruition as we work together towards a better tomorrow for our members. At milestone moments, such as this, we thank our elders and all those who came before, laying the groundwork for the successful present and future we will undoubtedly create."

The new fibre-optic infrastructure will also serve as the backbone for TELUS' wireless network, laying the groundwork for 5G technologies in the years to come, and ensuring that people living in Doig First Nation have the tools they need to fully participate in the digital economy.

"This build is an example of the need to be futuristic in meeting First Nations communities' needs for more reliable internet," said Ruth WIlliams, ANTCO Project Manager. "In 2011, Doig River First Nation was one of the first communities connected to broadband by Pathways to Technology. TELUS has been a long-term partner with the Pathways project, and we are pleased to contribute financially to this fibre upgrade."

"High-speed internet is essential for economic development and diversification in rural communities," said Joel McKay, Chief Executive Officer, Northern Development. "We're pleased to provide funding to TELUS to initiate these improvements on Doig River First Nation, and we thank our partner, the Province of B.C., for enabling and supporting these types of investments in rural British Columbia – they're a game changer."

A 100 per cent fibre-to-the-home network means that every part of the TELUS PureFibre network is built with state-of-the-art fibre optics, right up to the connection point at the home or business, ensuring customers have the fastest network available. As the only 100 per cent fibre network in Western Canada, TELUS delivers unparalleled internet speeds, specifically symmetrical upload and download speeds, using sustainable and reliable technology.

"High-speed internet is more than a luxury, it's a necessity. Working with TELUS, your federal government is bringing high-speed internet to every home in British Columbia by 2027. In today's digital world, communities big and small need reliable internet access, whether it's for accessing healthcare or growing a business," said the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

In 2021, TELUS became the first technology company in Canada to launch a public Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan, embracing its corporate responsibility in this area and ensuring accountability for its strategic targets in four key areas: connectivity; enabling social outcomes; cultural responsiveness and relationships; and economic reconciliation. Through public-private partnerships, 606 Indigenous lands have been connected to TELUS' broadband network and 248 Indigenous lands connected to TELUS' PureFibre network, positively impacting rural and Indigenous households and businesses. To learn more about TELUS' commitment to reconciliation, visit telus.com/reconciliation.

