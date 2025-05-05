Innovative IoT collaboration delivers real-time insights, smarter spending controls, and enhanced operational efficiency for fleets across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS, a world-leading technology company, has partnered with Fillip Fleet, an innovator in digital fleet payments to launch a next-generation fleet management solution in Canada, providing Canadian businesses with powerful tools to manage their fleets more efficiently and cost-effectively. Bringing together TELUS' Connected Fleet, Telematics & Assets technology alongside Fillip's payment platform powered by Visa*, a world leader in digital payments, this new partnership addresses a significant market need, as Canada has 2.8 million fleet vehicles which collectively generate $53 billion annually, with 80 per cent being fuel spend.¹ Fillip Fleet is a digital-first universal fleet card, accepted at almost all 11,000+ fueling service stations across Canada, making it a versatile choice for fleet operators.

"This solution is about solving real-world challenges with smart, secure technology," said Heather Tulk, President, Commercial and Public Sector at TELUS. "We're transforming how fleets operate - so our customers can save time, reduce spend, and improve control. With up to 10 hours saved each month on bookkeeping and 5-10% in annual cost savings²."

As the exclusive telecommunications partner for Fillip Fleet, a Canadian-owned and operated company based in Calgary, TELUS is first to market with this advanced digital expense management platform. Fleet managers can access TELUS' real-time fleet management capabilities and Fillip Fleet's digital payment technology, providing comprehensive visibility and control over both vehicles and expenses through their respective platforms.

Drivers can pay for fuel and expenses using their phones through Fillip's platform, taking advantage of Canada's widespread acceptance of contactless payments at fuel pumps. Managers can set spending limits and track purchases in real time. The system also helps prevent fraud by matching vehicle locations with purchase locations, and helps save money through route planning and access to fuel discounts at partner stations.

TELUS' Connected Fleet & Telematics solutions give businesses real-time insights into vehicle performance, maintenance needs, and driver safety. Fillip Fleet's digital payment system offers smart fuel management tools such as automatic odometer readings and fuel transaction tracking, complementing TELUS' connected vehicle solutions. This solution delivers operational efficiency, cost optimization and fleet management capabilities propelled by advanced data insights.

"By offering TELUS' connected vehicle solutions alongside our Visa-powered digital payments, we're providing businesses with powerful tools that deliver the data, control, and flexibility they need to manage their fleets more effectively," said Alice Reimer, CEO of Fillip Fleet. "This modernizes fleet management, providing real-time expense tracking, customizable spending limits, and streamlined processes for fuel purchases and maintenance scheduling."

TELUS and Fillip Fleet's partnership will deliver expanded fleet management efficiencies, allowing businesses to extract more from their solutions, driving enhanced productivity and ROI. For more information on TELUS' Connected Fleet & Telematics solutions , visit telus.com/fleet.

About Fillip

Fillip is transforming fleet payments with its digital-first platform, providing real-time controls, transparency, and security. Fillip delivers secure, globally accepted digital payments, ensuring fleets have a seamless, reliable, and scalable financial solution. In collaboration with Visa, Fillip ensures trusted, seamless transactions, helping businesses optimize their fleet operations. This partnership enables businesses to streamline expenses, gain better financial oversight, and stay competitive in an evolving market.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue and connecting more than 20 million customers through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS and our 140,000 team members have contributed $1.7 billion and volunteered 2.2 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company. For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Sources

¹ Knowledge Network International, Fleet Payments in Canada – Overview, commissioned by Visa, published March 2025. Data as of Q4 2023.

² Average savings based on customer case studies conducted by Fillip Fleet, 2022-2023. Cost savings reflect reductions in fraud, downtime, fuel consumption, and administrative overhead related to program management.

This card is issued by Digital Commerce Bank under license from *Visa Int./Digital Commerce Bank, Licensed User. Cette carte est émise par Digital Commerce Bank sous licence de *Visa Int./Digital Commerce Bank, Licensed User.

