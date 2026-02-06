The technology company also unveils its new Climate Transition Framework, laying out its approach to reaching net-zero by 2040 with targets validated by global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS Corporation is the first Canadian telecom to achieve its target of sourcing 100% of electricity for their global operations from renewable or low-emitting sources as of December 31, 2025. Building on this milestone, TELUS unveiled its new Climate Transition Framework , a comprehensive roadmap to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 while helping to enable Canada's own transition to a low-carbon economy.

"At TELUS, we believe that business success and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. Our achievement of our 2025 target to source 100% of electricity from renewable or low-emitting sources is a reflection of our team's unparalleled commitment to improving the health of the planet in combination with enabling a more robust economy," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "As a further demonstration of our global leadership and continued focus on creating a more sustainable world, TELUS is investing in nature-accretive solutions that support ecosystem restoration and resilience alongside our emissions-reduction efforts, to ensure we leave the planet healthier and more resilient than before. This includes helping customers reduce their environmental footprint via virtual solutions and connectivity such as online customer support, virtual healthcare and digital collaboration. Achieving our renewable electricity target demonstrates that ambitious climate goals are within reach when backed by strategic action."

In 2025, TELUS secured Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validation for comprehensive climate targets (from a 2019 baseline) aligned with contributing to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, including:

Net-Zero across its value chain through direct sources (Scope 1), indirectly through electricity consumption (Scope 2) and indirectly through TELUS' value chain (Scope 3) by 2040

46% absolute reduction in operational emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2030

85% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2033

46% absolute reduction in Scope 3 emissions from business travel and employee commuting by 2030

75% reduction per million dollars of revenue in Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services, capital goods, and use of sold products by 2030

By 2028, 65% of TELUS' suppliers by spend will have also set their own SBTi-approved targets

As a continuation of TELUS' 25 year focus on sustainability, the Climate Transition Framework outlines the next phase in its commitment to protect the planet for future generations, addressing emissions reduction and climate resilience through five interconnected strategic pillars:

Business operations: Decarbonizing network infrastructure and buildings through renewable electricity, energy-efficient TELUS PureFibre and 5G networks (which are up to 85% more efficient than traditional copper networks), fleet electrification, and climate adaptation programs

Following today's release of the framework, TELUS plans to unveil a comprehensive Climate Transition Plan later this year that will outline strategies for climate resilience and provide detailed pathways for achieving its net-zero ambition, with a particular focus on addressing Scope 3 emissions across its value chain.

