Findings from the company's third annual AI Report suggest that a collaborative approach is needed to boost confidence in AI

Key highlights

Transparency and safety matter: More than three-quarters of respondents want companies to review AI for harms before new tools are released, and provide easy-to-understand explanations

More than three-quarters of respondents want companies to review AI for harms before new tools are released, and provide easy-to-understand explanations Calls for inclusion and respect: About 7-in-10 respondents want companies to ask for and listen to customer input on how AI is deployed

About 7-in-10 respondents want companies to ask for and listen to customer input on how AI is deployed Near-universal call for robust governance: 90% of respondents in both countries want AI regulated, with clear expectations for accountability and oversight

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - 'Include our feedback as you build AI' is the key message from American and Canadian respondents polled in TELUS' latest cross-border study, AI Trust Atlas: Public perspectives on bridging the AI trust gap . With 85% of Canadians and 89% of Americans reporting that they are using AI, familiarity with the technology is growing – and so are calls for inclusion and engagement in how AI is designed and deployed.

The report captures perspectives from more than 11,000 Canadians and Americans, with special attention to historically underrepresented* communities, highlighting the importance of including a wide range of voices to build trustworthy AI. In large majorities, respondents shared that their trust in companies that use AI is stronger when organizations review potential harms before release, explain AI use in plain language and actively listen to customer input on how AI is deployed.

"What our research shows is that technology companies can't do this alone: people want to be included in the development of AI and want to see safety, respect and transparency built into the technology," said Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer, TELUS. "AI has incredible potential but will only live up to that promise if we have the trust needed to support meaningful adoption."

Charting a course to trust in AI

Survey participants laid out actions companies that deploy AI technology can take to earn public confidence:

69% of Canadians and 72% of Americans want companies to actively seek and listen to customer input before deploying AI

76% of Canadians and 77% of Americans would trust companies more if they reviewed AI systems for potential harms before launching new tools

73% of Canadians and 74% of Americans want companies to explain how they use AI in easy-to-understand terms

90% in both countries believe AI should be regulated, demonstrating strong support for governance frameworks

Earning this trust is more than a reputational win for organizations, it is a primary driver of adoption. By fostering public confidence, organizations can unlock the full potential of AI to accelerate productivity and economic growth.

Trust in AI is built through collaboration

The report concludes with actionable recommendations for government, industry and academia, providing a clear roadmap for implementation:

Strengthen AI literacy through education programs that help people understand and safely use AI

Embed diverse perspectives throughout AI development – from conception to deployment – to create more resilient, trusted systems that work equitably for all communities

Provide clear explanations and human oversight for critical AI decisions

Collaborate across sectors to create ethical standards that keep people safe while encouraging innovation

"Trust is earned with every interaction, from the way that an organization talks about AI to how people actually engage with it," said Snively. "TELUS has been building AI responsibly from the start. Driven by principles such as accountability, respect and fairness, safety and robustness, and transparency, we have been taking action to connect with our stakeholders, share clear and easy to understand updates on our work, and advocate for human-centric and beneficial data use and AI."

Global leadership in AI

TELUS established its leadership in human-centric technology, consistently evolving how it innovates to meet the changing needs and expectations of customers and communities:

By prioritizing trust, TELUS aims to create a future where everyone can confidently embrace the benefits of technology. To read the full report, visit telus.com/ResponsibleAI .

About the Research

The 2026 TELUS AI Trust Atlas survey was conducted by Leger from September 2-28, 2025, surveying 5,487 Canadians and 6,109 Americans through online panels. The study included boosted samples for underrepresented groups including Indigenous Peoples, Black women, LGBTQ2S+ individuals, people with disabilities, low-income individuals, seniors, and recent immigrants to ensure diverse perspectives were represented. The research was commissioned by TELUS as part of its third annual public accountability effort on responsible AI deployment.

*According to the Government of Canada's mandate on research design , "underrepresentation refers generally to groups or individuals from groups who, due to both formal and legal restrictions and to systemic barriers, have lacked access to full participation in a given organization, community or discipline."

