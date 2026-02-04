Strategic partnership will democratize access to sovereign AI compute, enabling Canadian startups to scale domestically while competing globally

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS and L-SPARK today announced a new partnership to provide Canadian startups and innovators with access to the TELUS Sovereign AI Factory – Canada's fastest and most powerful supercomputer – addressing a critical barrier facing Canadian AI startups: access to high-performance compute infrastructure without relocating or building on foreign platforms.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enabling Canada's startup and innovation ecosystem by providing them access to the same enterprise-grade computing infrastructure available to large organizations. By making this same technology available, regardless of business size, TELUS and L-SPARK are creating a new pathway for Canadian companies to build cutting-edge AI solutions, scale domestically and compete globally – all while keeping everything under Canadian control and jurisdiction.

As Canada's leading corporate accelerator partner, L-SPARK connects high-potential startups and growing companies with enterprise partners and the resources necessary to thrive in today's competitive market. For nearly a decade, L-SPARK has supported over 130 Canadian companies through specialized accelerator programs, helping them raise more than $200 million in follow-on funding. Now, this landmark partnership will empower more startups and small businesses to leverage the TELUS Sovereign AI Factory – powered by latest-generation NVIDIA H200 GPUs and NVIDIA Quantum 2 InfiniBand networking – to train, fine-tune and deploy AI models on Canadian-controlled infrastructure.

"Canada has world-class AI talent, founders and research institutions; however, a structural shortage of sovereign domestic compute has limited startups from innovating without sending their sensitive data abroad," said Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, TELUS. "By teaming up with L-SPARK, we are leveling the playing field and opening the doors of our Sovereign AI Factory to the country's founders and innovators who can now build breakthrough AI companies on infrastructure they control – keeping their innovations, intellectual property and competitive advantages in Canada. That's how we build our country's next generation of AI leaders – kickstarting a new wave of innovation that will fuel economic growth and unlock billions in potential for Canada."

The collaboration will prioritize organizations in regulated and mission-critical sectors where data residency, auditability and Canadian legal jurisdiction are essential, including public sector services, healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure and utilities.

"Founders and researchers across Canada are hitting the same wall: they have ambitious AI roadmaps, but limited access to the compute they need to execute," said Leo Lax, Executive Managing Director, L-SPARK. "This partnership connects them directly to Canada's most powerful sovereign AI platform at the exact moment when access to scalable, compliant GPU infrastructure will decide who leads in the next wave of AI innovation."

This partnership builds on TELUS' longstanding commitment to supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs across Canada through programs including TELUS Global Ventures, TELUS # StandWithOwners , and TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good. By providing access to sovereign, high-performance compute infrastructure, TELUS is helping level the playing field for Canadian startups that would otherwise need to rely on foreign cloud providers or forgo ambitious AI initiatives altogether. TELUS plans to expand startup AI access through additional partnerships with accelerators, incubators, research institutions and innovation hubs across Canada in the coming months.

Canadian startups, scaleups and research teams with defined AI workloads and significant GPU requirements can sign up here with L-SPARK to access reserved TELUS AI Factory GPU capacity.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 160 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to more than 1,600 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.4 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About L-SPARK

L-SPARK is Canada's leading Software accelerator, dedicated to driving corporate collaboration through its L-SPARK Select programs. By fostering connections between startups and established industry leaders, L-SPARK helps emerging companies accelerate their growth and bring innovative solutions to market.

