Anchored in responsible innovation: TELUS contributes to marine mammal protection through AI and thermal imaging

SEPT-ÎLES, QC, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS today announced the successful deployment and commissioning of its nearly 125-kilometre submarine fibre optic cable connecting Sept-Îles to Sainte-Anne-des-Monts. This critical infrastructure, which was deployed and buried in the seabed of the St. Lawrence River in November and December 2025, provides essential redundancy to the telecommunications network serving communities east of Baie-Comeau. This major project was made possible through a joint investment of more than $20 million from TELUS and the Government of Canada.

"The completion of this state-of-the-art submarine infrastructure marks a historic moment for citizens along the North Shore – a region that has long faced connectivity challenges due to its remote location and vast, rugged landscape. Moreover, this important initiative demonstrates our TELUS team's unwavering commitment to enhancing the resilience of our digital infrastructure in communities across the country," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. "As extreme weather and climate-related emergencies are becoming increasingly frequent, TELUS' infrastructure will ensure that citizens, businesses and institutions in the region receive reliable access to essential services. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for their partnership in co-funding this vital initiative, which underscores our shared dedication to building a connected, resilient and prosperous future for all Canadians."

"The successful deployment of this submarine cable is a major step forward in improving connectivity for communities along the North Shore," said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. "In our increasingly digital world, our government is investing in the essential services and connectivity Canadians rely on, no matter where they are."

"The Government of Canada is committed to getting high-speed Internet for all Canadians by 2030. Led by TELUS, this project will improve network reliability for communities east of Baie-Comeau," said the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development). This is an important milestone for connectivity: it will make it easier to access healthcare and e-learning, while helping people stay connected with their loved ones."

The commissioning of this submarine infrastructure creates an essential backup route that will ensure the continuity of all telecommunications services in the event of failures or breaks on the main terrestrial network along Route 138 between Baie-Comeau and Sept-Îles. The cable offers massive bandwidth capacity, ultra-low latency and multi-decade durability, while ensuring physical redundancy as part of TELUS's diverse route strategy.

A connectivity project anchored in responsible innovation

This major project was carried out following strict standards for the protection of marine wildlife and the environment. Several innovative initiatives were deployed.

During cable installation, the team relied on a detection system combining thermal imaging, AI and human intelligence to prevent collisions and reduce sound impacts on marine mammals--a first in Canada.

Environmental restoration work is planned for the spring and summer of 2026 to ensure the protection of the St. Lawrence River shorelines and to support the natural regrowth of resilient plants such as Sea Lyme-grass.

This initiative is part of TELUS's commitment to connecting regions, supported by $70 billion in planned investments through 2029 allocated to infrastructure development, business expansion and spectrum licence acquisition.

