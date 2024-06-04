MONTREAL, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie and Terre Innue are pleased to present Telling our story – The Territory, an exhibition of photos and audio clips showcased along the verdant paths of the First Nations Garden in the Jardin botanique, from June 21 to October 31.

This open-air gallery paints the intimate links between territory and transmission, as told by First Nations and Inuit peoples. A vast territory shared between Nations, the beating heart of their identities, beliefs and traditions.

Drawn from the docuseries Telling Our Story, the 42 photos showcased in thematic spaces and the 8 associated audio clips present individuals, communities, their cultures, their languages, and the diversity of know-how that stems from this relationship with the territory and the importance of transmission.

"The Jardin botanique is proud to partner with Terre Innue. This unique exhibition, set in the paths of the First Nations Garden, masterfully highlights the profound links between the land and the transmission shared by First Peoples. We invite visitors to discover and honour the richness of the cultures, languages and knowledge that define and perpetuate the identity of First Nations and Inuit people," said Josée Bellemare, Director of the Jardin botanique.

"Terre Innue is delighted to see Telling Our Story take root in this magnificent and symbolic site of the First Nations Garden," said Kim O'Bomsawin, film director and president of Terre Innue.

MEDIA INVITATION June 21 from 10:30 a.m. to noon | First Nations Garden- Jardin botanique Join us in celebrating National Indigenous Peoples' Day at the opening of the exhibition Telling our story – The Territory, co-produced with Terre Innue.



Discover the exclusive photos and audio clips that make up the narrative of this new installation. Speeches and special guests will be in the spotlight at the vernissage.



About Terre Innue

Terre Innue is an Indigenous production company founded by the late Réginald Vollant and Ian Boyd in 2010 in Mani-utenam, and now headquartered in Wendake. Terre Innue produces documentaries and fiction for all media and platforms. Its objectives are to tell stories from an Indigenous point of view, to value the cultures and languages of the First Peoples, to promote the development of an Indigenous audiovisual industry, and to ensure the apprenticeship and professional training of the next generation of Indigenous people. Its productions in film, television, radio and digital media have been acclaimed by critics and audiences and have won awards around the world. The company is owned by Kim O'Bomsawin, Florent Vollant et Alexandre Bacon.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodome, Biosphere, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planetarium. Together, these Montreal museums form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.4 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

