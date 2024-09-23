TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting tomorrow and available while supplies last, Tim Hortons guests can share one of five motivational messages with family and friends through a series of limited-edition National Coffee Day cups available at participating restaurants across Canada.

"For many of our guests, the simple act of treating their loved ones with a Tims coffee can mean so much – and we wanted to celebrate that power of connection and kindness with limited-edition cups that we're serving in the leadup to National Coffee Day on Sept. 29," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

Available while supplies last, there are five bilingual National Coffee Day cup designs that will be randomly served to guests who order a medium hot coffee starting tomorrow, including the messages: You Got This, Cheers, Here's To You, You Do You, or XOXO.

"As the home of Canada's favourite coffee, we're proud to be a part of the daily routines of millions of Canadians and we hope our limited-edition National Coffee Day cups will inspire guests to think about the special people in their lives who they want to share a coffee with," said Bagozzi.

"And we also hope guests have fun discovering the five different National Coffee Day cup designs while supplies last!"



Canada's favourite coffee based on consumer survey at QSR/coffee shops December 2023

