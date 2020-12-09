Tecsys to Power Distribution Center Network for Canada's Largest Healthcare Logistics Provider, Accuristix

Leading healthcare logistics provider Accuristix adds a dose of Tecsys' enabling supply chain technology in planning its Supply Chain as a Service vertical expansion strategy.

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce that the Tecsys Itopia® platform will power the supply chain execution at Accuristix, Canada's largest third-party service provider focused exclusively on logistics solutions to the healthcare industry. Accuristix will deploy Tecsys' SaaS software across eight distribution facilities, inclusive of warehouse and transportation management software, as well as end-to-end analytics and business intelligence.

Both Tecsys and Accuristix serve their healthcare markets with a commitment to excellence and quality service. The organization is using Tecsys' best-in-class healthcare logistics software to run a world-class warehouse and transportation operation, offer unrivalled service levels, and deliver more robust services further down the supply chain, giving Accuristix a truly unique value proposition to new and existing customers.

Already distributing for several large pharmaceutical manufacturers and supplying medical supplies to nearly every hospital in Canada, the Accuristix growth strategy is to further build upon its platform of supply chain solutions to Canada's healthcare sector.

"We are focused on delivering premium service and innovative solutions to our clients," said Reg Sheen, president at Accuristix. "Tecsys' deep expertise in healthcare and unparalleled technology stack will help enable our growth, and we are excited to begin this next chapter at Accuristix with the Tecsys team."

Accuristix will use Tecsys software to take better control of supply chain execution operations and advance value-added service delivery across Canada. Tecsys software will enable Accuristix to gain one-of-a-kind business intelligence and end-to-end analytics, and improve third-party supply chain capabilities for both its suppliers and customers. Tecsys' technology stack will let Accuristix place even more focus on expanding its customer base and driving innovative value through its portfolio.

Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, commented, "Accuristix is an impressively humble heavy hitter in this space. They have the network, the resources and the strategy to disrupt the healthcare logistics market with truly game-changing capabilities. We are delighted to provide the technology backbone that will allow them to bring a new level of service to this industry."

About Accuristix

Accuristix is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") solutions for the healthcare sector. Its services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. Accuristix is a subsidiary of Andlauer Healthcare Group ("AHG"). Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, AHG strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

