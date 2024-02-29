Tecsys Reports Record Revenue for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024

SaaS Revenue soars 48% in the third quarter, SaaS RPO reaches $157 million

MONTREAL, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the third quarter fiscal year 2024, ended January 31, 2024. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Our third quarter represents another record quarter led by SaaS revenue and included the addition of five new logos, three new hospital networks, ongoing customer SaaS migrations, and the biggest bookings quarter of the fiscal year so far," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "Our SaaS margins continue to expand and the resulting impact on our overall margin profile is becoming evident. We are seeing activity across all key verticals and through all commercial channels, with rising demand and pipeline expansion. This solid financial performance is bolstered by a market that is showing no signs of slowing down."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys, added, "After our third quarter we embarked on a strategic restructuring designed to improve profitability over the long term. As part of this effort, we reduced our workforce by about 4% across a range of departments. This restructuring is expected to result in one-time costs of around $2.3 million, which will be recorded in our Q4 fiscal 2024 financial statements and result in anticipated annual operating cost savings of around $4.6 million heading into fiscal 2025."

Third Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 48% to $14.2 million , up from $9.5 million in Q3 2023.

, up from in Q3 2023. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) decreased by 17% to $4.9 million , compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

(measured on an ARR basis) decreased by 17% to , compared to in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO i ) increased by 23% to $157.2 million at January 31, 2024 , up from $128.3 million at the same time last year.

) increased by 23% to at , up from at the same time last year. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at January 31, 2024 , was up 16% to $87.2 million compared to $75.4 million at January 31, 2023 .

) at , was up 16% to compared to at . Professional services revenue was down by 4% to $13.0 million compared to $13.6 million in Q3 fiscal 2023.

compared to in Q3 fiscal 2023. Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $36.2 million , 11% higher than $32.5 million reported for Q3 last year, while total revenue rose 13% to reach a record $43.8 million .

, 11% higher than reported for Q3 last year, while total revenue rose 13% to reach a record . Gross margin was 45%, compared to 44% for the same period of fiscal 2023.

Total gross profit increased to $19.9 million , up 17% from $17.0 million in Q3 fiscal 2023.

, up 17% from in Q3 fiscal 2023. Operating expenses increased to $18.7 million , higher by $2.7 million or 17% compared to $16.0 million in Q3 last year.

, higher by or 17% compared to in Q3 last year. Profit from operations was $1.2 million , up from $1.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.

, up from in the same period of fiscal 2023. Net profit was $0.8 million or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q3 fiscal 2024, compared to net profit of $0.9 million or $0.06 per share for the same period in fiscal 2023.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q3 fiscal 2024, compared to net profit of or per share for the same period in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA ii was $2.6 million compared to $2.8 million reported in Q3 last year.

was compared to reported in Q3 last year. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Tecsys acquired 50,400 of its outstanding common shares for $1.5 million as part of its ongoing normal course issuer bid.

Year-to-date performance for first nine months of Fiscal 2024:

SaaS revenue increased by 43% to $37.7 million , up from $26.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.

, up from in the same period of fiscal 2023. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) decreased by 16% to $10.5 million , compared to $12.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.

(measured on an ARR basis) decreased by 16% to , compared to in the same period of fiscal 2023. Professional services revenue was $40.8 million compared to $40.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.

compared to in the same period of fiscal 2023. Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $105.4 million , 12% higher than $94.4 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2023, while total revenue rose 14% to reach $127.3 million .

, 12% higher than reported for the same period of fiscal 2023, while total revenue rose 14% to reach . Gross margin was 45% for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared to 44% for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Total gross profit increased to $57.8 million , up 19% from $48.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.

, up 19% from in the same period of fiscal 2023. Operating expenses increased to $55.2 million , higher by $8.9 million or 19% compared to $46 .3 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.

, higher by or 19% compared to .3 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. Profit from operations was $2.6 million , up from $2.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.

, up from in the same period of fiscal 2023. Net profit was $1.6 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share, flat compared to the same period in fiscal 2023.

or per fully diluted share, flat compared to the same period in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDAii was $6.8 million compared to $7.0 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2023.

"Based on our Q3 results and our Q4 outlook, we are revising our full year fiscal 2024 guidance to tighten the range on total revenue growth, tighten the range and increase the high end on SaaS revenue growth and tighten the range on short-term Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance," continued Bentler. "We expect to provide updated guidance for fiscal 2025 as part of our Q4 and full year fiscal 2024 earnings release."

Financial Guidance:

Tecsys is revising financial guidance as follows:











Current FY24

Guidance Previous FY24

Guidance Reiterate FY25

Guidance Total Revenue Growth 11-14% 10-15% n.a. SaaS Revenue Growth 37-38% 35-37% n.a. Adjusted EBITDA ii Margin 5-6% 4-6% 8-9%

On February 29, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on April 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 21, 2024.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2024 Financial Statements. ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2024 Financial Statements.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call

Date: March 1, 2024

Time: 8:30am EST

Phone number: 800-935-9319 or 416-981-9016

The call can be replayed until March 8, 2024, by calling:

800-558-5253 or 416-626-4100 (access code: 22029167)

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, and retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2024. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.



Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31, Trailing 12 months ended January 31, (in thousands of CAD)

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

























Net profit for the period $ 759 $ 888 $ 1,590 $ 1,643 $ 2,036 $ 4,229 Adjustments for:























Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

355

476

1,116

1,335

1,556

1,850 Amortization of deferred development costs

147

135

436

351

581

438 Amortization of other intangible assets

356

411

1,146

1,201

1,548

1,583 Interest expense

45

92

136

389

153

567 Interest income

(260)

(221)

(782)

(475)

(993)

(532) Income taxes

644

455

1,422

869

2,177

(242) EBITDA $ 2,046 $ 2,236 $ 5,064 $ 5,313 $ 7,058 $ 7,893 Adjustments for:























Stock based compensation

594

538

1,770

1,722

2,225

2,062 Gain on remeasurement of lease liability

-

-

-

-

-

(573) Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods

-

-

-

-

-

(617) Adjusted EBITDAii $ 2,640 $ 2,774 $ 6,834 $ 7,035 $ 9,283 $ 8,765

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at January 31, 2024 and April 30, 2023 (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)





January 31, 2024 April 30, 2023 Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,724 $ 21,235 Short-term investments



16,486

15,835 Accounts receivable



24,772

22,900 Work in progress



3,389

1,734 Other receivables



530

523 Tax credits



5,330

5,338 Inventory



1,903

1,034 Prepaid expenses



9,270

8,193 Total current assets



78,404

76,792 Non-current assets









Other long-term receivables



901

363 Tax credits



5,900

5,368 Property and equipment



1,483

1,802 Right-of-use assets



1,352

1,708 Contract acquisition costs



3,864

3,738 Deferred development costs



2,627

2,254 Other intangible assets



7,996

9,287 Goodwill



17,294

17,467 Deferred tax assets



8,134

8,137 Total non-current assets



49,551

50,124 Total assets

$ 127,955 $ 126,916 Liabilities









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 21,772 $ 21,669 Deferred revenue



30,697

30,388 Lease obligations



798

793 Total current liabilities



53,267

52,850 Non-current liabilities









Other long-term accrued liabilities



8

253 Deferred tax liabilities



1,222

1,255 Lease obligations



1,506

2,120 Total non-current liabilities



2,736

3,628 Total liabilities

$ 56,003 $ 56,478 Equity









Share capital

$ 48,026 $ 44,338 Contributed surplus



14,229

15,285 Retained earnings



9,037

10,832 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



660

(17) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company



71,952

70,438 Total liabilities and equity

$ 127,955 $ 126,916

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)





Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:

















SaaS

$ 14,160 $ 9,544 $ 37,727 $ 26,343 Maintenance and Support



8,620

8,356

25,817

24,722 Professional Services



13,021

13,569

40,798

40,739 License



396

1,073

1,104

2,587 Hardware



7,626

6,375

21,841

16,841 Total revenue



43,823

38,917

127,287

111,232 Cost of revenue



23,893

21,909

69,512

62,787 Gross profit



19,930

17,008

57,775

48,445 Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing



8,223

7,349

24,539

20,302 General and administration



2,650

2,813

8,580

8,619 Research and development, net of tax credits



7,834

5,806

22,079

17,346 Total operating expenses



18,707

15,968

55,198

46,267 Profit from operations



1,223

1,040

2,577

2,178 Other income



(180)

(303)

(435)

(334) Profit before income taxes



1,403

1,343

3,012

2,512 Income tax expense



644

455

1,422

869 Net profit

$ 759 $ 888 $ 1,590 $ 1,643 Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges



4,101

2,368

1,101

515 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



(90)

742

(424)

934 Comprehensive Income

$ 4,770 $ 3,998 $ 2,267 $ 3,092 Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.11

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net profit

$ 759 $ 888 $ 1,590 $ 1,643 Adjustments for:

















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets



355

476

1,116

1,335 Amortization of deferred development costs



147

135

436

351 Amortization of other intangible assets



356

411

1,146

1,201 Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange (gain) loss



(180)

(303)

(435)

(334) Unrealized foreign exchange and other



(452)

(273)

(1,050)

418 Non-refundable tax credits



(151)

(806)

(1,365)

(1,666) Stock-based compensation



594

538

1,770

1,722 Income taxes



78

100

454

430 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations



1,506

1,166

3,662

5,100 Accounts receivable



(4,175)

(2,480)

(1,950)

(6,870) Work in progress



557

(288)

(1,662)

(359) Other receivables



184

9

136

(221) Tax credits



3,160

(1,224)

841

(3,353) Inventory



213

(351)

(871)

(494) Prepaid expenses



(304)

(1,291)

(945)

(1,473) Contract acquisition costs



(401)

(388)

(261)

(718) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



3,890

1,478

597

1,614 Deferred revenue



(2,295)

(1,198)

327

4,455 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations



829

(5,733)

(3,788)

(7,419) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



2,335

(4,567)

(126)

(2,319) Cash flows from financing activities:

















Repayment of long-term debt



-

(7,800)

-

(8,400) Transfers from short-term investments



-

5,000

-

5,000 Payment of lease obligations



(195)

(148)

(593)

(570) Payment of dividends



(1,177)

(1,093)

(3,385)

(3,131) Interest paid



(45)

(92)

(136)

(389) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options



423

15

3,067

112 Shares repurchased and cancelled



(1,532)

-

(2,205)

- Net cash used in financing activities



(2,526)

(4,118)

(3,252)

(7,378) Cash flows from investing activities:

















Interest received



22

26

91

63 Transfers from short-term investments



18

-

40

- Acquisitions of property and equipment



(190)

(279)

(455)

(510) Acquisitions of other intangible assets



-

(62)

-

(62) Deferred development costs



(309)

(130)

(809)

(597) Net cash used in investing activities



(459)

(445)

(1,133)

(1,106) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period



(650)

(9,130)

(4,511)

(10,803) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period



17,374

21,331

21,235

23,004 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 16,724 $ 12,201 $ 16,724 $ 12,201

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)





Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total



Number

Amount Balance, May 1, 2023

14,582,837 $ 44,338 $ 15,285 $ (17) $ 10,832 $ 70,438 Net profit

-

-

-

-

1,590

1,590 Other comprehensive income:























Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

1,101

-

1,101 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

(424)

-

(424) Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

677

1,590

2,267 Shares repurchased and cancelled

(76,200)

(248)

(1,957)

-

-

(2,205) Stock-based Compensation

-

-

1,770

-

-

1,770 Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(3,385)

(3,385) Share options exercised

192,302

3,936

(869)

-

-

3,067 Total transactions with owners of the Company

116,102

3,688

(1,056)

-

(3,385)

(753) Balance, January 31, 2024

14,698,939 $ 48,026 $ 14,229 $ 660 $ 9,037 $ 71,952

























Balance, May 1, 2022

14,562,895 $ 43,973 $ 13,176 $ (1,434) $ 12,968 $ 68,683 Net profit

-

-

-

-

1,643

1,643 Other comprehensive income:























Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

515

-

515 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

934

-

934 Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,449

1,643

3,092 Stock-based Compensation

-

-

1,722

-

-

1,722 Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(3,131)

(3,131) Share options exercised

7,054

139

(27)

-

-

112 Total transactions with owners of the Company

7,054

139

1,695

-

(3,131)

(1,297) Balance, January 31, 2023

14,569,949 $ 44,112 $ 14,871 $ 15 $ 11,480 $ 70,478

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

For further information: Public Relations: Adam Polka [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected]; General Information: [email protected]; By Phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649