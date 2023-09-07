Tecsys Reports Record Revenue for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

SaaS Revenue Rises 44% and Total Revenue Rises 23% in the First Quarter

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024, ended July 31, 2023. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"We are pleased to kick off fiscal 2024 with robust results, led by 44% growth in SaaS revenue and record quarterly revenue," says Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys Inc. "Our focus on innovation and customer-centricity has driven significant gains across key metrics, and we are seeing the impact of that in our results. This quarter's performance sets a positive tone for the rest of the year."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., adds, "Our momentum continues with back-to-back quarters of total revenue growth of 20% or more. We are seeing positive results in our gross margin, and we've demonstrated our ability to manage costs while investing in areas that drive growth. Underpinned by a 36% increase in our SaaS RPO, we remain well-positioned for the future."

First Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 44% to $11.5 million , up from $8.0 million in Q1 2023.

, up from in Q1 2023. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) decreased by 50% to $1.9 million , compared to $3.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

(measured on an ARR basis) decreased by 50% to , compared to in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO i ) increased by 36% to $139.4 million at July 31, 2023 , up from $102.5 million at the same time last year.

) increased by 36% to at , up from at the same time last year. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at July 31, 2023 was up 20% to $78.3 million compared to $65.1 million at July 31, 2022 .

) at was up 20% to compared to at . Professional services revenue was up 9% to $14.9 million compared to $13.6 million in Q1 2023.

compared to in Q1 2023. Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $35.2 million , 16% higher than $30.4 million reported for Q1 last year, while total revenue rose 23% to reach a record $42.0 million .

, 16% higher than reported for Q1 last year, while total revenue rose 23% to reach a record . Gross margin was 46% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 43% for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Total gross profit increased to $19.5 million , up 32% from $14.8 million in Q1 2023.

, up 32% from in Q1 2023. Operating expenses increased to $17.7 million , higher by $3 million or 21% compared to $14.7 million in Q1 last year.

, higher by or 21% compared to in Q1 last year. Profit from operations was $1.8 million , up from $0.1 million in Q1 2023.

, up from in Q1 2023. Net profit was $1.2 million or $0.08 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q1 2024, compared to $40 thousand or $0.00 per share for the same period in fiscal 2023.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q1 2024, compared to or per share for the same period in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDAii was $3.2 million , up 114% compared to $1.5 million reported in Q1 last year.

Financial Guidance:

Tecsys is reiterating previously presented financial guidance as follows:



FY24 Guidance

FY25 Guidance Total Revenue Growth 10-15%

n.a. SaaS Revenue Growth 35-37%

n.a. Adjusted EBITDAii Margin 6 %

8-9%

On September 7, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share to be paid on October 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 22, 2023.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2024 Financial Statements.

ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q1 2024 Financial Statements.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call

Date: September 8, 2023

Time: 8:30am EDT

Phone number: (877) 209-9554 or (416) 981-9007

The call can be replayed until September 15, 2023 by calling:

(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4144 (access code: 22027896)

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.



Three months ended

July 31, Trailing 12 months ended

July 31, (in thousands of CAD)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Net profit for the period $ 1,171 $ 40 $ 3,220 $ 4,274 Adjustments for:















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

384

430

1,729

2,049 Amortization of deferred development costs

142

102

536

338 Amortization of other intangible assets

396

396

1,603

1,597 Interest expense

38

119

325

580 Interest income

(269)

(104)

(851)

(538) Income taxes

859

25

2,458

242 EBITDA $ 2,721 $ 1,008 $ 9,020 $ 8,542 Adjustments for:















Stock based compensation

452

476

2,153

1,806 Gain on remeasurement of lease liability

-

-

-

(573) Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods

-

-

-

(617) Adjusted EBITDAii $ 3,173 $ 1,484 $ 11,173 $ 9,158

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at July31, 2023 and April 30, 2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars)



July 31, 2023 April 30, 2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,825 $ 21,235 Short-term investments

16,046

15,835 Accounts receivable

24,648

22,900 Work in progress

2,555

1,734 Other receivables

2,028

523 Tax credits

6,672

5,338 Inventory

1,874

1,034 Prepaid expenses

8,264

8,193 Total current assets

77,912

76,792 Non-current assets







Other long-term receivables

1,415

363 Tax credits

5,545

5,368 Property and equipment

1,638

1,802 Right-of-use assets

1,575

1,708 Contract acquisition costs

3,944

3,738 Deferred development costs

2,359

2,254 Other intangible assets

8,733

9,287 Goodwill

17,280

17,467 Deferred tax assets

8,132

8,137 Total non-current assets

50,621

50,124 Total assets $ 128,533 $ 126,916 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 18,001 $ 21,669 Deferred revenue

31,745

30,388 Lease obligations

788

793 Total current liabilities

50,534

52,850 Non-current liabilities







Other long-term liabilities

-

253 Deferred tax liabilities

1,220

1,255 Lease obligations

1,910

2,120 Total non-current liabilities

3,130

3,628 Total liabilities $ 53,664 $ 56,478 Equity







Share capital $ 46,645 $ 44,338 Contributed surplus

15,193

15,285 Retained earnings

10,901

10,832 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,130

(17) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

74,869

70,438 Total liabilities and equity $ 128,533 $ 126,916

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the three-month periods ended July 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)











July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 Revenue:







SaaS $ 11,495 $ 8,001 Maintenance and Support

8,298

8,268 Professional Services

14,908

13,631 License

456

459 Hardware

6,818

3,845 Total revenue

41,975

34,204 Cost of revenue

22,475

19,446 Gross profit

19,500

14,758 Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing

7,671

6,250 General and administration

2,959

2,734 Research and development, net of tax credits

7,112

5,684 Total operating expenses

17,742

14,668 Profit from operations

1,758

90 Other (income) costs

(272)

25 Profit before income taxes

2,030

65 Income tax expense

859

25 Net profit $ 1,171 $ 40 Other comprehensive income (loss):







Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

2,573

154 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(426)

(304) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,318 $ (110) Basic and diluted earnings per common share

0.08

0.00



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three-month periods ended July 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of Canadian dollars)





July 31, 2023

July 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net profit

$ 1,171 $ 40 Adjustments for:









Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets



384

430 Amortization of deferred development costs



142

102 Amortization of other intangible assets



396

396 Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange (gain) loss



(272)

25 Unrealized foreign exchange and other



(1,198)

(372) Non-refundable tax credits



(440)

(421) Stock-based compensation



452

476 Income taxes



14

25 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations



649

701 Accounts receivable



(1,820)

(543) Work in progress



(829)

(954) Other receivables



(262)

(335) Tax credits



(1,071)

(1,048) Inventory



(842)

(255) Prepaid expenses



(283)

(562) Contract acquisition costs



3

(253) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(3,799)

(3,012) Deferred revenue



1,376

1,238 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations



(7,527)

(5,724) Net cash used in operating activities



(6,878)

(5,023) Cash flows from financing activities:









Repayment of long-term debt



-

(300) Payment of lease obligations



(199)

(244) Interest paid



(38)

(119) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options



1,763

62 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



1,526

(601) Cash flows from investing activities:









Interest received



269

104 Transfer from short-term investments



22

- Acquisitions of property and equipment



(102)

(60) Deferred development costs



(247)

(209) Net cash used in investing activities



(58)

(165) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period



(5,410)

(5,789) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period



21,235

23,004 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 15,825 $ 17,215



Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the three-month periods ended July 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Share capital













Number Amount Contributed Surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained earnings

Total Balance, May 1, 2023 14,582,837 $ 44,338 $ 15,285 $ (17) $ 10,832 $ 70,438 Net profit















1,171

1,171 Other comprehensive income:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

2,573

-

2,573 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

(426)





(426) Total comprehensive income -

-

-

2,147

1,171

3,318 Stock-based Compensation -

-

452

-

-

452 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(1,102)

(1,102) Share options exercised 111,306

2,307

(544)

-

-

1,763 Total transactions with owners of the Company 111,306

2,307

(92)

-

(1,102)

1,113 Balance, July 31, 2023 14,694,143

46,645

15,193

2,130

10,901

74,869























Balance, May 1, 2022 14,562,895 $ 43,973 $ 13,176 $ (1,434) $ 12,968 $ 68,683 Net profit -

-

-

-

40

40 Other comprehensive income:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

154

-

154 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

(304)

-

(304) Total comprehensive (loss) income -

-

-

(150)

40

(110) Stock-based Compensation -

-

476

-

-

476 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(1,020)

(1,020) Share options exercised 3,994

76

(14)

-

-

62 Total transactions with owners of the Company 3,994 $ 76 $ 462 $ - $ (1,020) $ (482) Balance, July 31, 2022 14,566,889 $ 44,049 $ 13,638 $ (1,584) $ 11,988 $ 68,091



