Tecsys Positioned as Leader in the 2024 Nucleus WMS Technology Value Matrix 

Supply chain technology provider demonstrates strength in advanced warehouse management capabilities, automation and cloud-based innovation.

MONTREAL, Canada, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global provider of supply chain management solutions, has been named a "Leader" in the 2024 Nucleus Research WMS Technology Value Matrix. According to the technology research and advisory firm's analysis, this recognition is underscored by Tecsys' industry-focused expertise in distribution, healthcare, pharmacy, industrial and third-party logistics environments. Tecsys' Elite™ WMS, built on the low-code/no-code Itopia® platform, delivers a sophisticated and adaptable suite of functionality designed to meet the complex needs of these industries.

The Nucleus Research WMS Technology Value Matrix offers a comparative ranking of significant vendors within a market to provide empirical guidance in the WMS vendor selection process. Vendors are assessed based on two critical value drivers: Usability and functionality. Twenty vendors were categorized into one of four groups: Leaders, Experts, Facilitators or Core Providers.

According to Nucleus Research, "Supply chain customers demand warehouse management systems that meet complex requirements, automate repetitive tasks and offer actionable insights. They want solutions that scale as needed, incorporate robotics and use AI for decision support. […] Vendors are enhancing both the usability and functionality of their technology, empowering customers to achieve faster ROI through streamlined and efficient warehouse operations."

Nucleus Research's "Leader" quadrant is reserved for providers offering comprehensive WMS solutions with deep functional capabilities adaptable to diverse industries that are likely to deliver the greatest potential returns. Tecsys' expertise spans multiple sectors, underscoring its versatility and holistic approach to optimizing supply chains.

"Tecsys is recognized as a "Leader" in the 2024 WMS Technology Value Matrix for its industry-specific features and low-code/no-code tools that streamline customization and deployment, helping customers increase productivity and reduce costs," added Charles Brennan, research analyst for Supply Chain at Nucleus Research.

Bill Denbigh, vice president of GTM Strategy for Tecsys, commented, "Tecsys' placement as a "Leader" in this year's WMS Technology Value Matrix affirms our commitment to equipping our customers with solutions that meet the highest standards of supply chain agility and reliability. In continuing to expand and enhance our capabilities, we help our customers remain competitive in dynamic markets with technology that combines advanced functionality and ease of use."

Recent Tecsys platform advancements were highlighted as part of the report. Over the past year, Tecsys has made significant enhancements to Elite™ WMS to address the evolving needs of today's supply chains. The introduction of digital twin and 3D heat map and visualization technology enables customers to monitor and analyze their operations in real time and at a granular level, fostering data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement.

Additionally, Tecsys has strengthened its automation and robotics capabilities through strategic partnerships, providing preconfigured solutions that simplify deployment and accelerate return on investment. For pharmaceutical customers, Tecsys has expanded its platform with specialized modules for pharmacy inventory management, including support for DSCSA compliance and the 340B program, equipping those organizations with essential tools to manage inventory accurately and maintain regulatory standards.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

