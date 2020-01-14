Tecsys Launches Advanced Analytics for Retail Supply Chain Using Microsoft Power BI

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, has chosen Microsoft to enable intelligent retail by leveraging Microsoft Power BI to power the company's cloud-native retail order management analytics. Power BI is a cloud-based suite of business analytics tools that empowers retailers and consumer goods companies around the world to gain better insights into their customers, empower employees with modern tools and platforms, deliver on an intelligent supply chain and ultimately reimagine their businesses.

With this launch, Tecsys retail software leverages Power BI to equip customers with operational KPIs tailored to advanced order distribution management. Out-of-the-box reporting helps users identify order management bottlenecks, quantify process optimization and customer satisfaction opportunities, and analyze distribution channels for financial performance. The newly integrated business intelligence tool will be unveiled at NRF's Big Retail Show taking place January 12 to 14, 2020 in New York City.

Retailers are running Tecsys software on Microsoft Azure to power omnichannel retail. The new Power BI solution will enable customers to better interact with their data dynamically while being backed by best-of-class supply chain and cloud computing expertise respectively.

"Our global network of merchants are better equipped to expand their omnichannel operations with a data-driven understanding of how their sales channels are performing so they can optimize their order management processes", explains Sarah McMullin, director of product at Tecsys. "With this new business intelligence feature, we have unlocked rich order data for all our customers, giving access to top distributed order management KPIs with trending and time series views as part of their existing SaaS subscription."

Retailers running on the Tecsys platform will also gain the ability to connect directly to source data, empowering in-house data science teams to perform deeper dive analysis.

"We're pleased that Tecsys will be showcasing at NRF how technology is being applied to help retailers compete and succeed," said Greg Jones, director of business strategy for Worldwide Retail at Microsoft. "As the retail industry continues to transform, our partners are critical in helping us solve retailers' biggest challenges and uncover valuable new opportunities to reimagine retail."

Tecsys is exhibiting at NRF Retail's Big Show at booth 744. To learn more about Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations. For more information on Tecsys' supply chain solutions, visit: www.tecsys.com

Over 1,000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

