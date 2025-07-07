VIOME COLLABORATES WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER PREVENTIVE HEALTHCARE WITH ONE OF WORLD'S LARGEST RNA DATASETS

Viome's AI-Powered Platform Delivers Personalized Health Insights and Redefines Wellness Worldwide, Integrating Microsoft Azure

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Viome Life Sciences, a leader in AI-powered, RNA-based molecular diagnostics and personalized nutrition, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the next generation of preventive and personalized healthcare.

As part of this collaboration, Viome will integrate its dataset of human and microbial gene expression, along with its cutting-edge bioinformatics and AI-powered recommendation engine, with Microsoft Azure infrastructure services, including Azure Ultra Disk Storage and Virtual Machines.

Viome's AI platform transforms this data to deliver personalized nutrition and health insights designed to help individuals stay healthy, prevent chronic disease, and promote longevity. The integration of Viome's RNA science with Azure's secure and scalable HIPAA-compliant infrastructure services enables a new model of proactive home-based healthcare guided by molecular data.

"We're excited to partner with Microsoft to create a biological digital twin for every individual, helping us make illness optional," said Naveen Jain, Founder and CEO of Viome. "This collaboration enables us to utilize large and complex biological datasets, delivering personalized health insights once thought impossible. Our mission is to empower people with the tools they need to stay healthy at home by using food, not pharmaceuticals, as medicine."

Viome's Full Body Intelligence™ Test is one of the most advanced home-based health tests, analyzing both human and microbial gene expression from saliva, blood, and stool samples. Unlike static DNA tests, Viome's platform captures dynamic molecular activity, enabling precise, actionable nutrition and precision supplement recommendations to help reduce disease risk and optimize wellness.

Biological data generated from Viome tests are processed in the cloud through Azure infrastructure services. Viome's AI models analyze human and microbial gene expression to detect early signs of inflammation, immune system dysfunction, and gut and molecular patterns that often precede chronic conditions. With more than 10 quadrillion biological data points, Viome's metatranscriptomic (RNA sequencing) dataset is the most comprehensive of its kind. To date, the company has completed over one million analyses across 106 countries.

"Modern biology is based on data science," said Dr. Guru Banavar, Founding Chief Technology Officer at Viome. "What makes Viome unique is our ability to pair accurate, clinically relevant wet lab data with powerful AI-driven analysis. We're thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft to decode molecular signals at scale and transform raw biology into personalized health insights. With Microsoft, we can securely scale our existing platform to process petabyte-scale customer data and make preventive healthcare accessible to all."

Viome's precision nutrition platform has been clinically shown to reduce symptoms of IBS by up to 58% and symptoms of depression and anxiety by up to 31%. It has also demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c, the primary biomarker of diabetes. These results reinforce that food can be medicine, and that the future of disease prevention begins with personalized molecular insights.

"Through our collaboration, we're gaining a deeper understanding of how cutting-edge biology and AI can come together to create impactful home-based health solutions," said Elena Bonfiglioli, General Manager, Worldwide Healthcare at Microsoft. "Integrating Microsoft Azure infrastructure services with Viome's scientific leadership and innovation are helping to better support the next generation of life science pioneers."

Viome's proprietary AI platform delivers a growing suite of personalized health features, including:

BioAge™ Score: Measures biological aging to guide longevity strategies.

Measures biological aging to guide longevity strategies. InflammAging™ Score: Tracks chronic inflammation driving disease and aging.

Tracks chronic inflammation driving disease and aging. Boosters & Blockers™: Personalizes nutrition to optimize health outcomes.

Personalizes nutrition to optimize health outcomes. Health Connections™: Links each person's biological data to over 25 chronic conditions, including diabetes, IBS, and depression.

To explore Viome's Full Body Intelligence Test or learn more about personalized health, visit viome.com.

About Viome

Viome is a longevity and preventive healthcare company committed to bridging the gap between scientific breakthroughs and their practical implementation as health solutions. Utilizing cutting-edge AI and the world's largest gene expression database, Viome's home-based tests offer individuals personalized nutritional guidance and innovative microbiome health products to enhance lifespan and health.

Viome has empowered over half a million users with its unique approach that marries groundbreaking proprietary RNA sequencing methods with AI technology. This combination analyzes epigenetic biomarkers, providing robust, AI-driven health insights that contribute significantly to promoting a healthy lifespan.

With its top-tier precision nutrition recommendations, Viome offers a comprehensive and personalized solution to aging. This is more than just health optimization; it's a revolution in understanding how we age and enabling us to do so with vitality and wellness.

