New Board members bring a combined 40+ years of expertise to accelerate innovation and strengthen strategic governance.

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a leading provider of supply chain management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephany Verstraete and Sripriya Thinagar to its Board of Directors, effective September 5, 2024. This strategic move reflects Tecsys' commitment to strengthening its leadership team and enhancing its governance as the company continues to drive innovation in the supply chain sector.

Verstraete is a distinguished technology and digital healthcare executive with over two decades of experience scaling businesses and leading transformative change in highly competitive environments. Her career includes significant roles at Teladoc Health, Expedia and PepsiCo, where she has driven remarkable results across multinational teams. She has a strong background in mergers and acquisitions, brand building and cross-channel marketing. Her passion for leveraging data and advanced technologies to deliver innovative experiences and create behavioral change has been a key factor in her success.

Thinagar brings over 25 years of experience in technology and operational excellence, having held senior executive roles at Olo, Manhattan Associates and Bank of America. She has a background in leading global teams across product, platform and data engineering, with experience managing complex products across diverse sectors. Her insights into the competitive landscape of supply chain management, together with her deep understanding of a SaaS technology infrastructure, will help Tecsys continue to navigate an evolving industry and enhance its operational capabilities.

"We are delighted to welcome Stephany and Sripriya to our Board of Directors," said Dave Brereton, executive chairman of the Board. "Their diverse expertise and forward-thinking perspectives will greatly contribute to our mission and help us achieve our long-term goals. We are excited about the impact they will make on our organization."

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

