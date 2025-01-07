New integration improves inventory visibility, order routing and fulfillment for Shopify merchants, enabling more efficient and accurate delivery.

MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, today announced the availability of its OrderDynamics® OMS connector for Shopify. This integration is designed to help Shopify merchants streamline their order management and fulfillment processes, enhancing inventory visibility, improving order routing and increasing fulfillment efficiency.

As e-commerce continues to grow, businesses need reliable solutions to manage orders and inventory. The OrderDynamics® connector integrates seamlessly with Shopify stores, providing real-time inventory updates across multiple fulfillment centers, warehouses and stores. This ensures businesses have up-to-date stock data, preventing overselling and stockouts and allowing for more accurate and timely deliveries.

"The OrderDynamics® connector for Shopify provides merchants with a practical solution to manage their order and inventory processes," said Adam Krajewski, vice president of Retail at Tecsys. "By improving visibility and optimizing order routing, the integration supports Shopify merchants in meeting customer expectations for fast and reliable delivery, while enhancing operational efficiency."

Key benefits of the OrderDynamics® connector include real-time inventory synchronization, intelligent order routing to the nearest fulfillment center, and support for multi-location fulfillment. These features help reduce shipping costs, improve delivery times and ensure a more streamlined order fulfillment process.

Tecsys' OrderDynamics® connector is designed to scale with growing businesses, providing a flexible solution that can accommodate increased order volumes. By improving visibility and optimizing fulfillment, the integration helps Shopify merchants better manage their operations and enhance their customer experience.

Prior to the connector being available on the Shopify App Store, the Tecsys and Shopify ecosystem has been delivering significant benefits to retailers. For example, Eclipse has experienced the advantages of this collaboration: "Our new digital ecosystem effectively combines the elegant Shopify front end with the sophisticated Tecsys order management orchestration back end, providing a scalable platform for efficient omnichannel commerce," said Genevieve Bulgin, director of Retail Operations at Eclipse Stores.

For more information on the OrderDynamics® connector for Shopify, visit https://www.tecsys.com/blog/optimizing-order-and-fulfillment-shopify-orderdynamics-oms or install the connector directly from the Shopify App Store.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

