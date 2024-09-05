Tecsys Announces Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors, Approval of Unallocated Options and Adoption of Advance Notice By-Law

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), (the "Corporation"), announces the results of the matters voted upon at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") held on September 5, 2024.

According to the scrutineers' report, shareholders holding 12,226,818 common shares (the "Common Shares") were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing 82.61% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date on July 19, 2024.

The Shareholders elected the nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 24, 2024 (the "Circular") to be the directors of the Corporation (the "Directors"). Each nominee was elected by a majority of the votes cast. Each Director will hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the election of his or her successor, unless the Director resigns or the Director's office becomes vacant. The matter was put to a vote by ballot and the report on proxies provided by the scrutineers at the Meeting was as follows:



Number of Number of Votes Percentage of Total Percentage of Total Director Nominee Votes FOR AGAINST Votes FOR Votes AGAINST David Brereton 11,654,393 486,910 95.99 % 4.01 % Peter Brereton 11,720,675 420,628 96.54 % 3.46 % David Booth 12,063,968 77,335 99.36 % 0.64 % Andrew Kirkwood 11,825,996 315,307 97.40 % 2.60 % Vernon Lobo 8,684,187 3,457,116 71.53 % 28.47 % Kathleen Miller 12,123,859 17,444 99.86 % 0.14 % Steve Sasser 11,213,663 927,640 92.36 % 7.64 % Sripriya Thinagar 12,136,847 4,456 99.96 % 0.04 % Stephany Verstraete 12,136,962 4,341 99.96 % 0.04 %

Additionally, the Shareholders voted to:

Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation;

Adopt a resolution approving unallocated options to purchase common shares to a maximum (when taken together with then issued and outstanding options) of no greater than 10% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation under the Corporation's stock option plan; and

Approve and ratify By-Law No.2 related to advance notice of director nominations for the Corporation.

Additional information concerning the matters voted upon at the Meeting is available in the Circular, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

