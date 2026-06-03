Technology is everywhere, but Canadians want it to feel invisible, Mazda Canada study finds

New research highlights a growing preference for technology that supports natural interaction and everyday life

67% of Canadians prefer technology that works quietly in the background

Nearly half say easy-to-follow navigation is the most valuable in-car feature, with many embracing voice controls as a more natural way to interact while driving

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. is shedding light on how Canadians are redefining their relationship with technology, with new research revealing a growing desire for experiences that feel intuitive, seamless, and aligned with the way people naturally live and interact.

In collaboration with Human-Computer Interaction expert and University of Waterloo Associate Professor Dr. Cosmin Munteanu, Mazda commissioned a national survey to better understand how technology is shaping daily life, and what Canadians expect from it moving forward.

CX-5 SURVEY RESULTS

The findings point to a clear shift; rather than seeking more technology, Canadians are prioritizing experiences that feel natural and easy, where technology supports what they are doing without getting in the way.

According to the study, 67 per cent of Canadians prefer technology that works quietly in the background, while six in ten say better technology is defined by less effort, not more features. Canadians also spend an average of 4.6 hours per day using technology for personal activities, underscoring how deeply integrated it has become in everyday routines.

This expectation extends into the driving experience, where simplicity, clarity, and ease of use are key. Nearly half of Canadians say easy-to-follow navigation is the most helpful in-car feature, while many are embracing voice-enabled interaction as a more natural way to engage with technology behind the wheel.

"The role of technology in our lives is changing," said Amy Fleming, President and CEO, Mazda Canada Inc. "People are looking for experiences that feel intuitive and human, where technology supports them in a way that feels effortless. Rooted in Mazda's human-centric design and Omotenashi philosophy, the all-new 2026 CX-5 is designed around how people naturally interact, making every moment behind the wheel feel easier, intuitive, and more connected."

Designed to work in the background

The all-new 2026 Mazda CX-5 reflects this evolving mindset through a more human-centred approach to in-vehicle technology. Built around how people already interact with digital tools in their daily lives, the CX-5 introduces a refined interface that prioritizes familiarity and ease.

With Google built-in and voice-enabled functionality, drivers can navigate, communicate, and access key features in a way that feels immediate and intuitive. Hands-free voice controls allow drivers to keep their attention on the road, while a clear, driver-focused layout reduces unnecessary steps and complexity.

Dr. Cosmin Munteanu's independent usability evaluation of the CX-5 reinforces this approach, highlighting its alignment with core human-centred design principles.

"The technology in the CX-5 demonstrates a high degree of usability and thoughtful design," said Dr. Munteanu. "Key functions are intuitive and easy to access, while the system as a whole reduces friction for the user. Importantly, it follows a fundamental design principle, where technology should not draw attention to itself, but instead support the user in a seamless way. In this case, it allows drivers to remain focused on the experience of driving."

A shift toward intuitive innovation

The survey findings reflect a broader change in how Canadians define innovation, favouring technology that integrates naturally into everyday life:

67 per cent prefer technology that works quietly in the background

6 in 10 say better technology means less effort, not more features

48 per cent say easy-to-follow navigation is the most helpful in-car feature

46 per cent prefer built-in voice assistants as a way to interact with in-car technology

Together, these insights highlight a growing preference for technology that feels intuitive, familiar, and aligned with real life. With the all-new CX-5, Mazda brings this philosophy to life, creating a driving experience where technology supports the driver in a way that feels natural, helping them stay connected while remaining focused on what matters most

To learn more about the all-new 2026 Mazda CX-5, please visit mazda.ca

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the centre of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores.

For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow @MazdaCanada on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Dr. Cosmin Munteanu

Dr. Cosmin Munteanu is an interaction designer and researcher with over 30 years of experience exploring how people engage with digital technologies in natural, meaningful, and safe ways. His work focuses on information-rich media and intelligent systems, including human-facing AI and conversational interfaces, across applications such as mobile devices, mixed reality, safety-critical systems, healthcare, and assistive learning technologies.

A recognized expert in Human-Computer Interaction, Dr. Munteanu has authored nearly 200 scientific publications and continues to contribute to advancing how technology can better support human needs in everyday life.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]