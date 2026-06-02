MAZDA CANADA REPORTS MAY 2026 SALES RESULTS

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

Jun 02, 2026, 16:44 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 6,281 vehicles, representing a decrease of 21.0 percent versus May 2025. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 27,551, which is a decrease of 16.1 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

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MAZDA CANADA REPORTS MAY 2026 SALES RESULTS
MAZDA CANADA REPORTS MAY 2026 SALES RESULTS

As the spring selling season continues, total sales increased 2.7 per cent compared to April, supported by strong sequential gains from several core nameplates, including Mazda3, CX-5, CX-70 and CX-90. While year-over-year comparisons remain impacted by broader market conditions, the month-over-month increase reflects improving momentum across the lineup heading into the summer months.

MAY 2026 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-5 led all models sold in May and remains up 11.2 percent year-to-date
  • CX-30 continues to show steady growth, up 3.0 percent year-to-date
  • CX-70 increased sales compared to May 2025 with a 13.1 percent increase, and 13.6 percent continued month-over-month growth
  • Mazda3 posted a 30.5 percent increase month-over-month
  • CX-90 was up 10.0 percent month-over-month
  • MX-5 is up 15.5 percent year-over-year

May

May

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Mazda3

1,018

1,339

-24.0 %

3,828

4,938

-22.5 %

MX-5

132

193

-31.6 %

402

348

15.5 %

Passenger Car

1,150

1,532

-24.9 %

4,230

5,286

-20.0 %

CX-30

1,502

1,862

-19.3 %

6,752

6,557

3.0 %

CX-5

2,506

2,511

-0.2 %

11,304

10,161

11.2 %

CX-50

0

0

-100.0 %

168

5,608

-97.0 %

CX-70

433

383

13.1 %

1,913

2,020

-5.3 %

CX-90

690

751

-8.1 %

3,184

3,188

-0.1 %

MX-30

0

0

-100.0 %

0

10

-100.0 %

Light Truck

5,131

6,414

-20.0 %

23,321

27,544

-15.3 %

MAZDA TOTAL

6,281

7,946

-21.0 %

27,551

32,830

-16.1 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...