RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 6,281 vehicles, representing a decrease of 21.0 percent versus May 2025. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 27,551, which is a decrease of 16.1 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

MAZDA CANADA REPORTS MAY 2026 SALES RESULTS

As the spring selling season continues, total sales increased 2.7 per cent compared to April, supported by strong sequential gains from several core nameplates, including Mazda3, CX-5, CX-70 and CX-90. While year-over-year comparisons remain impacted by broader market conditions, the month-over-month increase reflects improving momentum across the lineup heading into the summer months.

MAY 2026 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-5 led all models sold in May and remains up 11.2 percent year-to-date

CX-30 continues to show steady growth, up 3.0 percent year-to-date

CX-70 increased sales compared to May 2025 with a 13.1 percent increase, and 13.6 percent continued month-over-month growth

Mazda3 posted a 30.5 percent increase month-over-month

CX-90 was up 10.0 percent month-over-month

MX-5 is up 15.5 percent year-over-year



May May YOY YTD YTD YOY

2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Mazda3 1,018 1,339 -24.0 % 3,828 4,938 -22.5 % MX-5 132 193 -31.6 % 402 348 15.5 % Passenger Car 1,150 1,532 -24.9 % 4,230 5,286 -20.0 % CX-30 1,502 1,862 -19.3 % 6,752 6,557 3.0 % CX-5 2,506 2,511 -0.2 % 11,304 10,161 11.2 % CX-50 0 0 -100.0 % 168 5,608 -97.0 % CX-70 433 383 13.1 % 1,913 2,020 -5.3 % CX-90 690 751 -8.1 % 3,184 3,188 -0.1 % MX-30 0 0 -100.0 % 0 10 -100.0 % Light Truck 5,131 6,414 -20.0 % 23,321 27,544 -15.3 % MAZDA TOTAL 6,281 7,946 -21.0 % 27,551 32,830 -16.1 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]