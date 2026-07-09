RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced the new 2026 CX-5 received the prestigious 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award – the highest award in vehicle safety.

2026 Mazda CX-5 Earns IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ Award Marking Mazda’s 100th IIHS Top Safety Award (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

Earlier this year it was announced that Mazda had earned seven1 IIHS 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards. With the new 2026 CX-5 earning another of the highest awards in vehicle safety, Mazda has now surpassed all brands with eight 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards. Additionally, this award marks a significant milestone for Mazda; the brand has now earned 100 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK awards overall since the program began in 2008, with 74 of those being the TOP SAFETY PICK+ - a testament to nearly two decades of continuous improvement and leadership in safety engineering.

"As this milestone shows, Mazda has consistently demonstrated a commitment to safety and acted quickly to improve its vehicles as our award criteria have evolved," said IIHS President David Harkey.

"Earning an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award for the 2026 CX-5 reflects Mazda's commitment to protecting those who trust us with their safety every day," said Jennifer Morrison, MNAO Director of Vehicle Safety Strategy. "By combining thoughtful engineering, human-centric design, and advanced safety technologies, we are creating vehicles that help prevent crashes and better protect occupants - all in pursuit of our goal of zero fatalities in Mazda vehicles by 2040."

Other Mazda models earning the 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award2 are the 2026 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport (hatchback), CX-30, CX-70, CX-70 PHEV, CX-90, and CX-90 PHEV.

To qualify for 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK+, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front, moderate overlap front and side tests as well as acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels. In addition, winners need standard front crash prevention systems that earn a good rating in the pedestrian test and an acceptable or good rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle 2.0 test. If optional front crash prevention systems are offered, they must also meet those criteria.

To learn more about advanced safety at Mazda, please visit the Mazda.ca website.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

_____________________________________________ 1 Based on models sold in Canada. 2 Models currently sold in Canada.



About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the centre of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

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SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]