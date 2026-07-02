RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 6,798 vehicles, representing a decrease of 2.2 percent versus June 2025. Sales for the first half of 2026 are 34,349, which is a decrease of 13.7 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

JUNE AND Q2 2026 HIGHLIGHTS:

MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JUNE 2026

CX-90 set a new overall monthly sales record with an increase of 51.6 percent compared to June 2025. In Q2, sales of CX-90 rose by 16.6 percent compared to Q2 2025.

Mazda3 sales were up in June by 3.5 percent compared to the same month last year.

CX-30 sales rose 8.6 percent year-over-year and is up 3.9 percent year-to-date.

The all-new CX-5 showed sales increases of 2.1 percent in June, 2.4 percent for the quarter, and 9.6 year-to-date versus the same periods in 2025.



June June YOY YTD YTD YOY

2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Mazda3 1,229 1,187 3.5 % 5,057 6,125 -17.4 % MX-5 187 243 -23.0 % 589 591 -0.3 % Passenger Car 1,416 1,430 -1.0 % 5,646 6,716 -15.9 % CX-30 1,437 1,323 8.6 % 8,189 7,880 3.9 % CX-5 2,243 2,197 2.1 % 13,547 12,358 9.6 % CX-50 0 650 -100.0 % 168 6,258 -97.3 % CX-70 482 546 -11.7 % 2,395 2,566 -6.7 % CX-90 1,220 805 51.6 % 4,404 3,993 10.3 % MX-30 0 0 0.0 % 0 10 -100.0 % Light Truck 5,382 5,521 -2.5 % 28,703 33,065 -13.2 % MAZDA TOTAL 6,798 6,951 -2.2 % 34,349 39,781 -13.7 %

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the centre of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

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SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]