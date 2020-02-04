Team Wiegers joins Heart & Stroke Hockey Heroes Weekend!

Heart & Stroke introduces Wiegers Financial & Benefits as Presenting Sponsor for its 5th Annual Hockey Heroes Weekend in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is thrilled to announce that Wiegers Financial & Benefits has come on board as the first-ever Presenting Sponsor for its 5th Annual Hockey Heroes Weekend in Saskatoon.

Hockey Heroes Weekend is an exhilarating and deeply rewarding hockey experience where teams of dedicated hockey-playing Heart & Stroke supporters play alongside legendary NHL alumni to raise funds and help save lives from heart disease and stroke. The Hockey Heroes Weekend in Saskatoon has grown to become the largest Heart & Stroke fundraising event in this province, having raised an incredible $1.5 million in its first four years.

With deep roots in Saskatchewan, the Wiegers Financial & Benefits team – led by Cliff and Deb Wiegers – are committed to helping grow stronger communities. Wiegers is known in Saskatchewan for its philanthropic focus on helping local children's charities through its in-house charity, Care for Kids by Wiegers, but the company's community involvement reach is much broader than that.

"Like far too many Canadians, my family and I have experienced the devastating impacts of heart and stroke-related diseases," says Deb Wiegers. "My own mother died recently from a stroke, and we have friends and family whose lives have been impacted, so I felt a personal need to do more to make a difference." Those connections led to the Wiegers' decision to become the presenting sponsor for the Saskatoon Hockey Heroes Weekend.

When a stroke is recognized and EMS is activated by calling 9-1-1, the chance of a full recovery is greatly improved. That's why Heart & Stroke has partnered with the Government of Saskatchewan to raise awareness of the importance of recognizing the FAST signs of stroke and what to do when you witness one.

"We are so grateful to Wiegers Financial & Benefits for stepping up as Presenting Sponsor of our Hockey Heroes Weekend. Their commitment will help to extend our vital public awareness messages like the FAST signs of stroke and the importance of knowing CPR," says Dale Oughton, Heart & Stroke Director, Development - Saskatchewan, Manitoba & Alberta. "Deb and Cliff Wiegers are corporate leaders in our community who continue to demonstrate their dedication to helping people in Saskatchewan to enjoy healthier, happier lives!"

"The need for increased awareness of the importance of early detection and maintaining healthier lifestyles is greater than ever, and our extended family at Wiegers Financial & Benefits is grateful for the opportunity to lend our support to this important event,"added Deb Wiegers.

The 2020 Hockey Heroes Weekend takes place from May 1-3, 2020 at Saskatoon's Canlan Ice Sports – Jemini Arena. Up to 16 local teams will participate with 16 NHL alumni with the Alumni Draft Night on Friday and round-robin tournament play on Saturday followed by a social night for everyone. The weekend concludes with the Heart Hero Game on Sunday – the only game that will include all alumni players along with the top two individual fundraisers and the top two goalies from the tournament play. Read more about this fantastic event and find out more about the FAST signs of stroke at heartandstroke.ca/stroke/signs-of-stroke.

