Paralympic medallists Mark Arendz, Collin Cameron, Brittany Hudak, and Natalie Wilkie lead team; Eight athletes to make Paralympic debuts

2026 Paralympic Winter Games take place March 6-15 in Italy

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - A team of 15 Para nordic skiers, including guides – who compete across Para biathlon and Para cross-country skiing – have been nominated to compete for Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Nordiq Canada announced Friday.

Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team – PARA NORDIC SKIING

The squad is led by Mark Arendz, headed to his fifth Paralympic Winter Games. With 12 Paralympic podiums, including a Canadian record six medals at a single Games in 2018, he is one of Canada's most successful Para athletes of all time.

"The past four years have been a journey toward this moment, and I'm incredibly proud to be named to my fifth Paralympic Winter Games team," said Arendz. "I began this quad taking four months away from competition to recover from surgery and reset, always with the goal of returning to the Paralympics. There was a hunger left after Beijing, and now I have the opportunity to put everything together once again and see what I'm capable of. I believe I can put myself in a position to contend for multiple medals in 2026. My focus is on arriving at the start line on March 7 at my best, physically and mentally, trusting my preparation, racing hard and enjoying the experience."

Brittany Hudak, one of five co-captains of the Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team, is set for her fourth Games appearance, while Collin Cameron, Natalie Wilkie, and Derek Zaplotinsky will each be competing at their third consecutive Games.

Arendz, Hudak, Cameron, and Wilkie are the team's four Paralympic medallists. Alongside Arendz, Wilkie holds seven medals, Cameron six, and Hudak three.

"I feel very honoured to be named to my fourth Paralympic team and the thought of representing Canada still gives me chills," said Hudak. "It's such a privilege to compete for Canada on the world stage and I want to hone in on all of that energy for these upcoming Games. The team has had an amazing season so far with podiums and personal bests. I think this really showcases the strength of the team and our ability to perform under pressure and on demand."

Lyne-Marie Bilodeau and Christina Picton also are returnees from the Beijing 2022 squad, set for their second Games appearances.

Eight athletes will be making their Paralympic debuts – Emma Archibald, Leo Sammarelli, Madison Mullin and guide Brooke Ailey, Jesse Bachinsky and guide Levi Nadlersmith, and Logan Lariviere and guide Joe Hutton.

"Being named to the Paralympic team means reaching a mountain-top goal I've worked hard toward since I began this sport!" said Archibald. "I'm incredibly proud of every step that led me here, and even more excited to represent Canada, my communities, and the Paralympic Movement, using this platform to show our team's strength and inspire the next generation of Para athletes!"

Para nordic skiing includes two sports at the Games – Para biathlon and Para cross-country skiing. Canada's Para nordic skiing team has been the nation's most successful at the past two Games, with a record 16 medals in 2018 followed by 14 in 2022.

The athletes will be joined in Italy by a support staff led by head coach Brian McKeever, Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian. This will be McKeever's first Games as a coach following a legendary career spanning six Games with 20 medals.

Team Leader – Marshall Starkman – Calgary, AB

Head Coach Cross Country – Brian McKeever – Canmore, AB

Head Coach Biathlon – Menno Arendz – Hartsville, PEI

Assistant Coach – Leslie Bode – Thunder Bay, ON

Team Coordinator – Haley Morey – Calgary, AB

Mental Performance – Clare Fewster – Calgary, AB

IST Lead/Physiologist – Jess Kryski – Nakusp, BC

Massage Therapy – Sarah Stephen – Yellowknife, NT

Physiotherapy – Shane Munro – Canmore, AB

Head Wax Technician - Lahav Wolach – Calgary, AB

Wax Technician – Andrew Vanden Berg – Winkler, MB

Ski Pilot – Russell Kennedy – Canmore, AB

Ski Pilot – Jacqueline Akerman – Salt Spring Island, BC

Ski Pilot – Patrick Moore - Vermilion, AB

Aide – Tamara Howard – Kenora, ON

Para nordic skiing competition will take place March 7-15 at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium located in the Val di Fiemme region of Italy. The schedule is as follows:

March 7: Para Biathlon 12.5km Individual

March 8: Para Cross-Country Sprint Classic

March 10: Para Biathlon 7.5km Sprint

March 11: Para Cross-Country 20km Free

March 13: Para Biathlon Sprint Pursuit

March 14: Para Cross-Country Relays

March 15: Para Cross-Country Middle Distance

"Congratulations to all 15 Para nordic skiers heading to Milano Cortina," said Mac Marcoux, honorary captain, Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Canada's Para nordic skiing team has been a world leader for many years now, and I am stoked to welcome back such incredible Paralympians like Mark, Natalie, Brittany, and Collin. With eight athletes making their Paralympic debuts as well, the future of Para nordic skiing is bright. It is going to be a very exciting Games watching this team compete."

The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 6-15, 2026 and feature athletes competing in six sports – Para alpine skiing, Para ice hockey, Para nordic skiing (Para biathlon and Para cross-country skiing), Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 50 athletes.

CLICK HERE to see the complete list of athletes currently nominated to the Canadian Paralympic Team.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

