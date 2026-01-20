- 17 players nominated, including 10 Paralympic silver medallists from Beijing

- 2026 Paralympic Winter Games take place March 6-15 in Italy

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Hockey Canada and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) have announced the 17-player roster nominated to represent the Canadian Paralympic Team in Para ice hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

Canada's roster includes two goaltenders, five defencemen and 10 forwards:

Goaltenders

1. Adam Kingsmill – Smithers, BC

2. Corbin Watson – Kingsville, ON

Defencemen

3. Rob Armstrong – Erin, ON

4. Shawn Burnett – McMasterville, QC

5. Auren Halbert – Calgary, AB

6. Tyrone Henry – Ottawa, ON

7. Mathieu Lelièvre – Lévis, QC

Forwards

8. Vincent Boily – Alma, QC

9. Dominic Cozzolino – Mississauga, ON

10. Adam Dixon – Midland, ON

11. James Dunn – Wallacetown, ON

12. Liam Hickey – St. John's, NL

13. Anton Jacobs-Webb – Gatineau, QC

14. Micah Kovacevich – Edmonton, AB

15. Zach Lavin – Essex, ON

16. Tyler McGregor – Forest, ON

17. Greg Westlake – Oakville, ON

Five players – Boily, Burnett, Halbert, Kovacevich and Lelièvre – will make their Paralympic debuts.

The 17 players nominated for the Games were selected by head coach Boris Rybalka (Camrose, AB), assistant coach Steve Arsenault (Spruce Grove, AB), goaltending coach Dominic Larocque (Québec, QC), and skills and video coach Dean Seymour (Calgary, AB). Adam Janssen (Richmond Hill, ON), manager of hockey operations, Benoit Roy (Sudbury, ON), director of hockey operations, and Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, also provided input.

"We are incredibly proud to announce the athletes who will represent Canada in Para hockey at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games," said Salmond. "This roster reflects years of dedication, resilience and commitment to excellence. The group has shown tremendous growth and belief in one another, and we are excited about the opportunity ahead. Our goal is clear--to compete with pride, represent our country with distinction and give ourselves the best possible chance to bring home a gold medal for Canada."

Canada is returning 10 members of the 2022 Paralympic squad that won silver: Armstrong, Dixon, Dunn, Henry, Hickey, Jacobs-Webb, Kingsmill, Lavin, McGregor and Westlake.

Dixon and Westlake are the most experienced members of the team, with Westlake set for his sixth Paralympic Winter Games appearance and Dixon readying for his fifth. Right behind them is McGregor, heading for his fourth, with Armstrong, Henry and Watson playing in their third Games. Hickey will also be at his fourth Games, but third as a Para ice hockey player after competing in the 2016 Games in wheelchair basketball.

"Being named to the Paralympic roster is an incredible honour and means everything to me," added McGregor, also one of five co-captains of the Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Every athlete on this team has put in the work and made sacrifices to get to this moment. We believe in each other, we believe in our preparation, and we're motivated by the opportunity to compete for Canada on the world's biggest stage. Our focus is on coming together as a team, playing our game and doing everything we can to bring home a gold medal."

"Coming out of retirement wasn't a decision I took lightly, but the opportunity to chase a gold medal with this group was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Westlake. "I still have the same passion for the game and the same pride in wearing the Maple Leaf. This team has something special, and I'm excited to bring my experience, leadership and compete level back to the ice as we pursue our ultimate goal together."

Canada will be looking to return to the top step of the Paralympic podium for the first time since 2006. It has also claimed bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018 and 2022.

"This roster is the result of a thorough and competitive selection process, and every athlete has earned their place," said Rybalka. "We have a group that blends experience, skill and hunger, and they understand what it takes to compete at the highest level. Our focus now is on preparation, accountability, and playing with purpose. If we stay true to our identity and trust the process, we believe this team has what it takes to compete for a gold medal in 2026."

Canada will play in Group B alongside Czechia, Japan and Slovakia. The top team in each group from the preliminary round will automatically move into the semifinals, with the second- and third-place teams playing in the quarterfinals. Canada's prelim schedule is as follows:

March 7 – Canada vs. Slovakia (2:35 p.m. ET / 11:35 a.m. PT)

March 9 – Canada vs. Japan (2:35 p.m. ET / 11:35 a.m. PT)

March 10 – Canada vs. Czechia (11:05 a.m. ET / 8:05 a.m. PT)

The semifinals will be played March 13, with the medal games on March 15.

"Congratulations to all 17 Para ice hockey players nominated to the team," said Mac Marcoux, honorary captain, Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team. "This is such an exciting, dedicated group of athletes - and I know how much hard work they have put in over the past four years to be at their best on the Paralympic stage. This team is in good hands with so many experienced and accomplished leaders, and I'm stoked to watch the newcomers make their Games debuts as well. Let's go Canada!"

The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 6-15, 2026, and feature athletes competing in six sports – Para alpine skiing, Para ice hockey, Para nordic skiing (Para biathlon and Para cross-country skiing), Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 50 athletes.

CLICK HERE to see the complete list of athletes currently nominated to the Canadian Paralympic Team.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

Update: An earlier version of this release mentioned "March 8 – Canada vs. Czechia (11:05 a.m. ET / 8:05 a.m. PT)". The date has been adjusted to reflect "March 10 – Canada vs. Czechia (11:05 a.m. ET / 8:05 a.m. PT)".

