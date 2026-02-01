- Paralympic champion Tyler Turner returns to squad alongside experienced Paralympians Sandrine Hamel and Alex Massie; Philippe Nadreau and Chase Nicklin to make debuts

- 2026 Paralympic Winter Games take place March 6-15 in Italy

BIG WHITE, BC, Feb. 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Five Para snowboarders have been nominated to compete for Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Canada Snowboard announced Sunday.

Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team – PARA SNOWBOARD

Sandrine Hamel and Alex Massie are the longest-serving members of the team, each heading into their third consecutive Paralympic Winter Games. Hamel has earned four Top 10 finishes in the women's SB-LL2 category at the Games, including two fifth places in 2018. Massie, who competes in men's SB-LL2 events, achieved his best Paralympic result in 2022, a sixth in the snowboard cross.

"Representing Canada at my third Paralympic Games is an honour but sharing it with my family in the stands makes this moment even more special," said Hamel.

The squad is led by Tyler Turner, also a co-captain of the Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team. He made history in his Paralympic debut four years ago, winning gold in the men's SB-LL1 snowboard cross for Canada's first-ever Paralympic title in the sport. He added a bronze medal in the banked slalom.

"Being chosen to represent Canada in Milano Cortina is so exciting," said Turner. "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to experience a second Paralympic Games and to be able to compete for a medal with the maple leaf on my chest! This one will be very special with the crowds cheering loud and having friends and family in attendance. I get to compete at the highest level doing the thing that I love the most, with the people I love the most cheering me on. It doesn't get much better than that!"

Two athletes will be making their Paralympic debuts – Philippe Nadreau and Chase Nicklin. Both made their first world championships appearance in 2025, with Nadreau finishing fifth in the men's SB-LL2 snowboard cross and Nicklin, the youngest member of the team at 21 years old, posting two Top 10 results in the men's SB-LL1.

"From a small town in Canada now onto the big stage in Itay, I'm so proud to have the maple leaf on my chest," said Nicklin. "I cannot wait to represent Canada in Milano Cortina and make my family and friends back home proud."

"Representing Canada for the first time is an honour for me and it means resilience, discipline, and hard work. I will push it to the limits!" said Nadreau.

Para snowboard joined the Paralympic program in 2014 and has continued to grow internationally since then. Canada won its first medals in the sport at Beijing 2022, with the now-retired Lisa DeJong earning the nation's first podium (a silver in snowboard cross), followed by Turner's gold and bronze.

The athletes will be joined in Italy by a support staff led by head coach Greg Picard.

Head Coach – Greg Picard

Coach – Mark Fawcett

Team Leader – Kim Krahulec

Team Technician – Frank Germann

Team Physiotherapist – Stephanie Peppler

Mental Performance – Christie Gialloreto

"This team is a powerful mix of veterans who have paved the way for future Paralympians and exciting first-time Paralympic athletes ready to make their mark," said Dustin Heise, CEO, Canada Snowboard. "Leaders like Tyler Turner, winner of Canada's first-ever Paralympic gold medal in snowboard, have set the standard for what's possible, and it's inspiring to see that legacy carried forward by the next generation. Just as importantly, this group is supported by an exceptional coaching and integrated support staff whose expertise and commitment are critical to our success.

"Naming the team here at Big White is especially meaningful – Big White has been an incredible host of our Para Snowboard World Cup year after year, and it's a fitting place to launch this team as we look ahead to the season."

Para snowboard competition will take place over three days at the Cortina Para Snowboard Park in Cortina d'Ampezzo:

March 7: Snowboard Cross Qualification

March 8: Snowboard Cross Finals

March 14: Banked Slalom

"I am so stoked to welcome Canada's Para snowboarders to the Milano Cortina team," said Mac Marcoux, honorary captain, Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Tyler, Sandrine, and Alex have represented Canada proudly on the world stage for years now and I am confident they will do the same in Italy. A big congrats to Chase and Philippe as well for making their Paralympic debut. The Games are right around the corner, and I am so pumped to cheer this crew on in Cortina!"

The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 6-15, 2026 and feature athletes competing in six sports – Para alpine skiing, Para ice hockey, Para nordic skiing (Para biathlon and Para cross-country skiing), Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 50 athletes.

CLICK HERE to see the complete list of athletes currently nominated to the Canadian Paralympic Team.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About Canada Snowboard: CanadaSnowboard.ca

