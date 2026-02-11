Partnership focuses on data analysis, research, and evaluation to enhance Paralympic Games preparation

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee and Lang School of Business and Economics are proud to announce a new partnership.

The Lang School, located at the University of Guelph, joins as an Official Supplier of the CPC through 2028. This partnership formalizes a long-standing relationship between the two organizations, which has centered on research and evaluation.

"I am so thrilled to officially welcome Lang School of Business and Economics as an Official Supplier after many years of working together," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "The Lang School has been instrumental to our Games preparation since 2020 helping us make strong data-informed decisions to provide the best environment for the team to succeed. Their leadership and expertise have been invaluable in supporting CPC to reach our strategic goals of building best prepared teams and ensuring that Canadians experience the power of Para sport. We look forward to continuing and deepening this work with the team at the Lang School."

The Lang School provides consulting and support services to CPC, focusing on in-depth data analysis and evaluation through consultations with stakeholders, in addition to conducting brand, commercial, and impact research to support and inform CPC initiatives. The currently underway research and debrief project for Milano Cortina 2026 is the most substantial and robust in CPC's history.

"The evolution of this partnership means a tremendous amount to us," said Sara Mann, Dean of the Lang School. "By harnessing the research capacity of our academic community and applying it to the great work being done by CPC, we will be able to take the next step in delivering leading-edge sport management insights and education that will benefit the future of sport on a global scale."

