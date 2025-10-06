TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The 34th annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure took place on October 5, bringing together an inspiring 60,000 participants and volunteers, including 14,135 dedicated Team CIBC members, at more than 50 Run sites across Canada. This year, over $18M was raised, with Team CIBC contributing an impressive $3.1M.

Across the country, members of Team CIBC joined their communities on October 5 for the annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, raising $3.1 million this year. (CNW Group/CIBC)

"The energy on Run Day was truly inspiring, filled with determination, hope and a shared sense of purpose. The commitment from Team CIBC is making a real impact in changing the future of those diagnosed with breast cancer. We are grateful to everyone who participated, donated and cheered us on – your efforts are helping to change lives," said Richard Jardim, CIO and Executive Vice-President, Technology, CIBC and co-executive sponsor of the CIBC Run for the Cure.

For nearly three decades, Team CIBC has proudly partnered with the Canadian Cancer Society to support people with breast cancer. The increased awareness, research, and improved treatment has resulted in the breast cancer death rate being cut nearly in half since the mid-1980s.

"This year's incredible turnout is a testament to the strength and compassion of our community. But the end of the Run is just the beginning of our collective impact. The funds raised will provide hope and support to those facing breast cancer now and in the future, and Team CIBC is proud to play a part," says Anna Goncalves, Senior Vice-President, HR Advisory, Workforce Transformation & Leadership, CIBC, and co-executive sponsor of the CIBC Run for the Cure.

This year marked Team CIBC's 29th year as title sponsor of the CIBC Run for the Cure, raising an outstanding $67.6M to date for breast cancer research, treatment, education, and support programs across the nation. Until October 31, you can still make a difference by sharing a message of hope to show your support to someone special. CIBC Foundation will donate $10 to the Canadian Cancer Society on your behalf for every message sent.

"We are deeply grateful for CIBC's longstanding partnership and the incredible commitment of Team CIBC in raising vital funds for breast cancer research, advocacy, and compassionate support programs," Laurie Benner, Vice President, Signature Programs, Canadian Cancer Society. "The impact of CIBC's support goes far beyond Run Day, powering breakthroughs in research, improving care, and providing hope to the millions of Canadians affected by breast cancer."

Funds raised through the Run continue to drive advancements in breast cancer research across prevention, detection, and treatment and help fund information and support programs offering evidence-based information on cancer and services like lodging, transportation, peer support and more.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Through corporate donations, community partnerships and the genuinely caring culture of Team CIBC, we are committed to helping people and our communities make their ambitions a reality. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Meredith Taylor, Senior Consultant, Public Affairs, CIBC, [email protected]