TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the October 2025 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund and the CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds, which distribute monthly and quarterly.

Unitholders of record on November 26, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on December 1, 2025. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker

Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF CALB TSX $0.033 CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF (USD)* CUSD.U TSX $0.170 CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF CCAD TSX $0.100 CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX $0.076 CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CAFR TSX $0.057 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX $0.075 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series CCNS TSX $0.057 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series CCRE TSX $0.060 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series CPLS TSX $0.067 CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.053 CIBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF CSBI TSX $0.055 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX $0.040 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series CSCP CBOE $0.052 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC CBOE $0.060 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU CBOE $0.028 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLI CBOE $0.078 CIBC 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series CTBA CBOE $0.0175 CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series CTBB CBOE $0.032 CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series CTBC CBOE $0.038 CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series CTBD CBOE $0.04 CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series CTBE CBOE $0.051 CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series CTBF CBOE $0.042 CIBC 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series (USD)* CTUC.U CBOE $0.01 CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series (USD)* CTUD.U CBOE $0.027 CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series (USD)* CTUE.U CBOE $0.031 CIBC Income Advantage Fund ETF CCLO CBOE $0.080 CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF CCCB TSX $0.115 CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF CCDC TSX $0.13 CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF CUDC TSX $0.125 CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUDC.F TSX $0.125

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CUSD.U, CTUC.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.U

CIBC ETFs and the ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). The ETF Series of CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund are managed by CIBC. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, is a trademark or service mark of Morningstar, Inc., and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

The FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ or the underlying data.

