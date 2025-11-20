Expanded European CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadian investors to access global companies

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today CIBC announced seven new European Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), now listed on the TSX and available for trading. Introduced to investors over four years ago, CIBC has a total of 116 CDRs, spanning six countries, available in market.

CDRs make it easy to invest in many of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with electronic access to global stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.

CIBC's newest CDRs are based on well-known European companies. The seven new CDRs are listed below with corresponding TSX ticker symbols:

Hermès CDR (CAD Hedged) – HRMS

L'Oréal CDR (CAD Hedged) – LORL

LVMH CDR (CAD Hedged) – LVMH

Novo Nordisk CDR (CAD Hedged) – NOVO

Sanofi CDR (CAD Hedged) – SNY

Schneider Electric CDR (CAD Hedged) – SCHN

TotalEnergies CDR (CAD Hedged) - TTES

These seven will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are currently available for trading.

The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

CIBC Media Contact: For media inquiries: Kathryn Lawler, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-242-1943, [email protected]