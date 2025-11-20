CIBC Private Banking named Best Private Bank in Canada by Global Finance

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Private Banking has been named the Best Private Bank in Canada by Global Finance in its 2026 World's Best Private Bank Awards.

Global Finance's Private Bank Awards recognizes banks that best serve the specialized needs of high-net-worth individuals as they seek to enhance, preserve and pass on their wealth.

"Across Canada, our Private Banking team is dedicated to helping our clients achieve their ambitions through personalized advice and a focus on their long-term goals," said Jonathan Hass, Managing Director and Head, CIBC Private Banking. "We're proud to be recognized for the meaningful impact we have in assisting clients and their families with their financial planning."

This year's awards focus on financial firms that are excelling at combining digital resources with expert advisors.

"Our clients have unique multi-generational banking needs that are often complex," said Mr. Hass. "To meet those needs, we ensure they have a dedicated and tenured private banking team that delivers industry-leading solutions and access to a full range of services offered across the bank."

CIBC Private Banking also received four awards this year in the 2025 Global Banking & Finance Awards for its leadership and client-centric approach.

