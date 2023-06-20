MONTREAL, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today this it is once again the official partner of the 27th edition of the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau, held from July 1 to 7, 2023. For seven days, cyclists from all over Québec will pedal along one of 11 routes for a cause close to their hearts: Québec children suffering from cancer. A record-breaking 1,128 participants will be involved in this year's fundraising event!

The Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau is the most important fundraising event for Fondation Charles-Bruneau, whose mission is to finance major pediatric hemato-oncology research projects. Since the first Tour in 1996, close to $44 million have been raised for the foundation through this event. CIBC alone has donated no less than $10 million since its initial involvement in 2006.

"At CIBC, we are proud to be the lead partner of this cycling challenge and to support Fondation Charles-Bruneau for a 17th consecutive year. The Tour holds a special place in the hearts of CIBC employees," says Rosa Trunzo, Senior Vice-President and Regional Head, Québec Region, Personal Banking, CIBC. "Our goal is to create a future where no one should fear a cancer diagnosis; we ride so that children with cancer can focus on their dreams rather than their diagnosis. I'd like to pay tribute to all those who will be involved in this year's Tour, including 769 cyclists, 200 volunteers and all the donors who will be participating in their own way."

Throughout the event, each cyclist is symbolically paired with a child facing a cancer diagnosis or in remission from cancer. Each cyclist proudly wears, close to their heart, a button with the photo of the child he or she will meet during the event. In all, some 60 children are paired with cyclists, six of whom are "heroes" of a specific biking route. Charles, Olivia, Malik, Alyah, Mia and Victoria will accompany the cyclists on every route to motivate them, both with their fundraising efforts and their mileage.

Currently, more than 2,000 children are living with cancer in Quebec and nearly 300 new cases are diagnosed each year. It is paramount that they receive timely, high-quality care. Cancer is the leading death-causing disease among children aged 0 to 18, attacking one child in 400 before the age of 15. The cure rate for the main types of cancer has risen from 30% in 1980 to over 80% today.

Research funded by Fondation Charles-Bruneau helps Québec children with cancer. Its impact extends beyond Québec's borders, giving children across Canada and around the world the best possible chance of recovery.

CIBC involved in fundraising for cancer research

CIBC is deeply involved in the community and has supported the cause of cancer research for many years, both through Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau and CIBC Run for the Cure. CIBC invests in organizations that provide research, treatment, screening, diagnosis, wellness, survivorship, and support programs for cancer patients.

To donate

People can show their support for children with cancer by sponsoring cyclists through a donation by visiting https://www.tourccb.ca/en/donate/

What's more, the Tour's Big Draw is back again this year. Every ticket offers a chance to win several exciting prizes including an Air Canada package worth $7,600, while also adding $10 to a participant's fundraising campaign.

To purchase tickets:

Online at https://www.tourccb.ca/en/tirage/ By phone: (514) 256-0404 | Toll-free: 1-877-256-0404 At participating CIBC branches (only from April 5 to June 30, 2023 ) At the Foundation's office (4515 rue de Rouen, Montreal , by appointment only)

The draw will take place on July 9, 2023.

Follow the cyclists during the Tour

The public is invited to follow the cyclists by visiting https://www.tourccb.ca/en/ and the Foundation's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram (#TourCCB #enfancesanscancer) and YouTube accounts.

