TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC), the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) announce that they have renewed their long-standing partnership. CTC will remain a Premier National Partner through 2028.

Since 2012, CTC has helped thousands of athletes reach their goal of competing for Canada on the world stage. With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon, this support will help athletes in Tokyo and at the Games to come.

The renewal follows the announcement of the COC's full delegation of 371 athletes slated to represent Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The CPC will announce the Paralympic team in advance of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games starting August 24th.

"The COC is proud to align itself with passion-led and purpose-driven partners like Canadian Tire. The integral support provided by this partnership plays a key role in funding the sport system so that Team Canada can be at its very best on the international stage and Tokyo 2020 will be no different," said Jacquie Ryan, COC Chief Brand and Commercial Officer. "Canadian Tire continues to inspire Canadians and encourage lifelong healthy and active living through the power of sport and we look forward to doing just that for another eight great years."

CTC recognizes the role that sport plays in supporting the physical and mental health of Canadian communities, something that is even more vital as we begin to recover from the pandemic.

"Canadian Tire has been such a wonderful, dedicated and passionate supporter of the Canadian sport system at all levels for many years, and initiatives like the Para Sport Jumpstart Fund, elevating broadcast coverage of the Paralympic Games, and providing valuable performance-driving data analytics and insights to the Canadian Paralympic Committee, have contributed greatly to the advancement of the Para sport landscape in Canada," said Karen O'Neill, CPC Chief Executive Officer. "This support is even more important in today's climate to ensure that people of all abilities can access sport. We look forward to the next eight years of our partnership with Canadian Tire as we continue to work together to celebrate the power of sport and Canada's athletes, and grow a more sustainable sport system."

For nearly a century, CTC has supported communities across Canada and developed a deep understanding of the important role sport plays in the lives of Canadians and communities across the country. This has come to life through the We All Play for Canada (WAPFC) platform which communicates the benefits of play, and the power in supporting athletes and one another. WAPFC reinforces CTC's commitment to enabling and celebrating sport and play for stronger, more inclusive communities.

"Our support for Team Canada is deeply embedded in our culture at Canadian Tire Corporation and we look forward to cheering on our athletes alongside our vast network of employees and local Associate Dealers this summer," said Susan O'Brien, CTC Chief Brand and Customer Officer. "We are very proud to be extending our support for the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees for another eight years. We know how important collaboration and partnership will be as we work together to rebuild sport and play in communities across the country, helping athletes at all levels get back in the game and thrive."

For the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Games, CTC will continue to celebrate WAPFC across Canadian Tire marketing channels and through local community activations. CTC banners Sports Experts and SportChek will also be showing their support for Team Canada, as Sports Experts inspires Quebec residents to get active in their own communities this summer and SportChek amplifies Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes' stories and celebrates their medal moments.

"I'm thrilled to have Canadian Tire supporting our Canadian Paralympic Team in Tokyo and beyond," said Paralympic swimmer Nicolas-Guy Turbide. "I'm a strong believer that sport and play teach us about inclusivity, it shows us how strong we can be as a community and I'm very proud of Canadian Tire's commitment to our communities and to the Paralympic Movement."

"I am so happy to hear the news that Canadian Tire has renewed its Team Canada partnership. CTC is such a huge supporter of sport and play in Canada, and I am so excited to see the future of this partnership and the impact it will have on so many people across the country," said two-time Olympic champion Rosie MacLennan. "Knowing that Canadian Tire Corporation is behind me has been a constant source of motivation and energy this past year, and it will give me great comfort and strength as I compete in Tokyo."

In collaboration with the COC and CPC, CTC will also provide Canadians with additional ways to show their support through the Canadian Tire Celebration Zone, which will be available through the Team Canada Olympic App ( English and French ) and on the Canadian Paralympic Team website.

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts, National Sports, Intersport and Atmosphere, which offer the best activewear brands. The more than 1,740 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading global brand in sportswear and workwear based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit corp.canadiantire.ca.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee leads the achievement of Team Canada's podium success and advances Olympic values across Canada. Independent and predominantly privately funded, the COC delivers the resources that Canada's elite athletes need to perform at their best and give their everything every day. By sharing our athletes' stories, we inspire all Canadians through the power of sport: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee

The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) is a non-profit, private organization with 27 member sports organizations dedicated to strengthening the Paralympic Movement. CPC's vision is to be the world's leading Paralympic nation. Its mission is to lead the development of a sustainable Paralympic sport system in Canada to enable athletes to reach the podium at the Paralympic Games. By supporting Canadian high-performance athletes with a disability and promoting their success, CPC inspires all Canadians to get involved in sport.

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Nicole Watts, Manager, Public Relations, Canadian Paralympic Committee, C: 613-462-2700, E: [email protected]; Josh Su, Specialist, Public Relations, Canadian Olympic Committee, C: 647-464-4060, E: [email protected]; Thomas Hall, Director, Communications and Media Relations, Canadian Olympic Committee, C: 514-709-1054, E: [email protected]

Related Links

http://paralympic.ca/

