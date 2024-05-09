TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") is proud to have won Environmental Finance's 2024 Sustainable Debt Award for "Green Bond of the Year - Financial Institution", recognizing the Bank's 2023 Green Bond issuance.

Environmental Finance's Sustainable Debt Awards recognize market-leading green, social and sustainability bond issuers, underwriters and transactions. TD's fourth Green Bond, issued in December 2023 and recognized with this award, was a three-year, US$500 million bond led by a syndicate of underwriters including minority-, women- and veteran-owned enterprises. The Environmental Finance awards assess deals based on a range of criteria, including factors like innovation and environmental and social benefits.

Amy West, Global Head of ESG Solutions at TD Securities, added: "Congratulations to TD and the Treasury team on this accomplishment. This award recognizes the efforts of many across the organization to embed sustainability into our businesses and highlights TD's decade-long support of the sustainable bond markets".

TD congratulates all those that were winners of Environmental Finance's 2024 Sustainable Debt Awards. Other recent recognitions TD has received include:

The Bank's efforts to support its customers, colleagues and communities include initiatives like the TD Ready Challenge, and the TD Climate Action Plan and TD Pathways to Economic Inclusion. To learn more about sustainability and corporate citizenship at TD, please visit https://www.td.com/ca/en/about-td/sustainable-future.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.91 trillion in assets on January 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Please contact: Vandana Kattar, [email protected]