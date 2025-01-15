TD wins in two award categories for TD Invent and TD Immersive Learning

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - For the fourth consecutive year, TD Bank Group (TD) has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) through the 2025 BIG Innovation Awards, for providing immersive and inclusive experiences and driving forward-focused enterprise innovation. The annual awards program recognizes the people, organizations and ideas changing how we experience the world.

TD was recognized in both the Organization and Product categories at this year's 2025 BIG Innovation Awards. TD Invent, the Bank's enterprise approach to innovation, won in the Organization category and TD Immersive Learning, a virtual reality (VR) training program for branch colleagues, was recognized in the Product category.

TD Invent is a shared mindset driving an innovation culture through which the 95,000+ TD colleagues are empowered to innovate with purpose. It is the shared approach at the core of the Bank's ability to transform by creating new business models, processes, and offerings in response to rapidly changing customer preferences, emerging technologies and disrupters. This innovation culture mindset allows colleagues to own innovation as part of their day-to-day work with the primary goal of helping to create customer-centric experiences through incremental improvements as well as introducing brand new ideas.

iD8, a colleague ideation program, allows the Bank to crowdsource ideas from colleagues. iD8 recently celebrated its fifth anniversary and reached more than 100,000 ideas submitted by colleagues; of those, 10,000 have been implemented. TD employees have also been named inventors on 1,600 patents filed since 2019.

One of the recent innovations driven by the TD Invent approach is the TD Immersive Learning program which explores the use of virtual reality (VR) training to enhance customer service training for branch colleagues. The program, the first of its kind to be launched across Canada and the U.S., was introduced to elevate TD customer service and employee development, aligning with its strategic vision of human-centered innovation, while creating a safe space for colleagues to learn and build confidence. Using virtual reality headsets, TD colleagues simulated everyday customer interactions in branch settings and learned how to solve them in a meaningful, personalized and empathetic manner. Colleague results from the pilot were strong with 92% of colleagues retaining the information learned, and 80% having felt that VR training was more effective than traditional methods.

"We're proud to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our work in helping to shape the future of banking at TD," said Imran Khan, Head of Enterprise Innovation and Design. "Through the TD Invent approach, we continue to embed innovation across the Bank to deliver more personalized, connected experiences to help our customers live their lives. Our goal at TD is always to find the better way, adapting and reinventing ourselves to add value for our customers and to innovate with purpose to help meet the needs of the diverse communities we serve."

