TD set to launch Generative AI pilot designed to save colleagues time and enhance client interactions

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") announced the launch of the TD Securities Artificial Intelligence (AI) Virtual Assistant, a proprietary generative AI-powered chatbot. Initially launching as a pilot, the TDS AI Virtual Assistant is designed to help augment the productivity and effectiveness of TD Securities ("TDS") Front Office Institutional Sales, Trading, and Research professionals. By streamlining daily tasks, the virtual assistant will help to significantly enhance the value these colleagues can bring to their client interactions.

The TDS AI Virtual Assistant, a type of Knowledge Management System ("KMS"), is an internal chatbot designed to help employees efficiently retrieve, aggregate and synthesize vast amounts of information into concise context-aware summaries and insights to help colleagues to answer client inquiries with increased efficiency and speed.

Using Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), the virtual assistant searches internal TDS research documents, interpreting, analyzing, and summarizing key points to respond effectively to user prompts. It also employs Text-to-SQL functionality to convert conversational queries into SQL queries, which are then executed against the data repository to gather and synthesize results into summary tables and visual plots as needed to provide timely market information. Once implemented, this virtual assistant is designed to save front office colleagues time, allowing them to focus on strategic client engagement and decision-making.

"We're excited about the potential that the TDS AI Virtual Assistant brings to the TD Securities team," said Dan Charney, Executive Vice President, Vice Chair and Head, Global Markets, TD Securities. "This isn't just another tool—it's a meaningful step toward the future of how we work, that was built by traders, for traders. In a world that's moving faster every day, we're focused on giving our people smarter ways to cut through complexity and stay ahead. By combining human expertise with powerful technology, we're unlocking new possibilities—for our teams, and ultimately, for our clients."

Key Features of the TDS AI Virtual Assistant include:

Productivity Boost: Reduces information overload by automating information gathering and summarization, allowing teams to focus on more strategic analyses and client engagement.

: Understands nuanced industry specific language and context. Trust and Reliability: Every insight is returned with direct citations to the source material, allowing for rapid verification by the users.

"The TDS AI Virtual Assistant represents a significant development in our evolution of how we are helping revolutionize experiences for our colleagues and clients by operationalizing new technologies such as GenAI at the Bank," said Dan Bosman, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, TD Securities & Payments. "We have been methodical in rolling out Knowledge Management Systems across the organization as these platforms are critical in developing capabilities for colleagues and enhancing experiences for customers. The strong collaboration between our technology groups, Layer6 and Enterprise Innovation teams has been instrumental in achieving these important milestones."

The launch of this virtual assistant is the result of the Bank's investment in cutting edge research translated into application, driven by multiple teams across the Bank. TD recently announced TD AI Prism, a new AI foundation model, the goal of which is to help redefine how the Bank predicts customer needs to help personalize their banking experiences. TD launched two KMS platforms – in some of its contact centres and in branches – with plans to be live across seven of its businesses by the end of the year. The Bank also completed a large-scale migration of data records into its secure cloud-based platform, helping to give the Bank more speed and flexibility to unlock solutions such as the TDS AI Virtual Assistant.

As the financial sector evolves, TD remains committed to innovation and the responsible use of AI as part of its role as a forward-thinking organization, driving advancements that benefit both the institution and the industry at large. This approach is fostered by the Bank as part of TD Invent, its strategic effort to power innovation. In an era where speed, accuracy, and adaptability are paramount, TD's approach demonstrates the strategic use of AI in helping to address complex financial challenges.

