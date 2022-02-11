Receives recognition in two categories for TD Global Transfer, UGO

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) through the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards for innovative digital solutions and for unique internal innovation capabilities. The annual awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people who bring new ideas to life in innovative ways.

TD was recognized in both the Product and Organization categories at this year's BIG Innovation Awards. TD Global TransferTM, an innovative digital marketplace, was recognized in the Product category and UGO, an innovation accelerator within TD, won in the Organization category.

TD Global Transfer: Enables customers via an innovative marketplace to securely send international money transfers to over 200 countries directly from their TD account through the TD mobile app or online banking. Customers can send money using one of three routes that's easiest for the sender and the recipient; directly to the recipient's bank account, via Visa Direct to the recipient's Visa* card or for cash pick-up at a Western Union location. TD Global Transfer has experienced significant customer traction with more than 200,000 TD customers sending over 1.8 million transfers to-date.





Enables customers via an innovative marketplace to securely send international money transfers to over 200 countries directly from their TD account through the TD mobile app or online banking. Customers can send money using one of three routes that's easiest for the sender and the recipient; directly to the recipient's bank account, via Visa Direct to the recipient's card or for cash pick-up at a Western Union location. TD Global Transfer has experienced significant customer traction with more than 200,000 TD customers sending over 1.8 million transfers to-date. UGO: Accelerates new business models for TD and new digital development across its business lines in North America . UGO focuses on building a repeatable internal innovation capability at start-up speed, allowing the Bank to address rapidly changing consumer preferences. UGO uses its top talent and experience to bring new ways of working and thinking to the Bank and has consistently delivered innovative solutions for its customers. As proof of this, UGO has more than 1 million customer relationships with a significant portion of them derived from non-TD banking relationships.

"We are honoured that TD Global Transfer and UGO have been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group," said Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD Bank Group. "TD prides itself on providing customers with advanced digital capabilities and innovative solutions for their everyday financial needs. This recognition is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create exceptional digital experiences for our customers."

TD has a robust and well-established innovation ecosystem, which includes ideation, incubation, acceleration, fintech, start up and big tech relationships, investments in fintech and venture capital, and a presence in the academic arena.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on October 31, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, BIG's awards are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

*Registered trademark of Visa International Service Association; Used under license.

®The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Lisa Bodnar, [email protected], 647-688-4547