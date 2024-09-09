Leading eCommerce platform, powered by BigCommerce, offers a one-stop webstore, ideal for small businesses looking to build and grow their online storefront

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is pleased to announce the launch of TD eCommerce Solutions, a turnkey, highly customizable eCommerce platform, that enables Canadian small businesses to quickly begin selling their products and services online and accept payments with ease. Offering a comprehensive set of flexible features including intuitive webstore design tools from leading open SaaS ecommerce platform BigCommerce, inventory and order management, and a full suite of payment solutions from TD, the TD eCommerce platform delivers a customizable and easy-to-use storefront, providing trusted solutions that scale without compromising performance.

According to forecasts*, eCommerce is poised to make up nearly 12 percent of total retail sales in Canada this year, and more than 80 percent of Canadians are digital buyers – up 20 percent in the past 5 years. By reducing barriers traditionally associated with setting up an online business, TD eCommerce Solutions makes it easy for companies to start, run and thrive in today's rapidly evolving retail marketplace.

"At TD, we recognize the vital role small businesses play in the Canadian economy, driving innovation, creating jobs and boosting communities," said Alec Morley, Senior Vice President, Canadian Small Business Banking at TD. "As a bank committed to supporting local businesses, we're proud to help our customers succeed by providing them with eCommerce tools and trusted solutions that support their growing businesses and help them reach new customers."

At launch, TD eCommerce Solutions, powered by BigCommerce, will be available to all TD Business Banking customers and new customers, offering a full suite of capabilities, including accounting features and Search Engine Optimization, fraud detection and multiple payment acceptance offerings as businesses grow and evolve. TD customers can take advantage of same-day deposit** and streamlined billing, allowing businesses to manage payments to multiple parties.

Additionally, TD eCommerce Solutions provides small business owners with a single onboarding experience and provider for all their webstore and payment acceptance needs, as well as full-service support through the TD Merchant Solutions contact centre plus technical support provided by BigCommerce.

"Offering online purchasing was once considered optional, but in this post-pandemic era, we know that purchase patterns have changed and that significant transactions are made online," says Morley. "Our customers want to have a presence in digital buying, and together with BigCommerce we will deliver."

"This collaboration combines the robust capabilities of TD business banking services with the cutting-edge technology of BigCommerce's ecommerce platform, creating a dynamic all-in-one commerce and banking solution," said Brent Bellm, CEO of BigCommerce. "This innovative unified offering opens the door to new revenue streams and growth opportunities for Canadian businesses of all sizes."

* eMarketer, Canada Ecommerce Forecast 2024

**Payment transaction amounts will generally be posted to your TD business banking account and dated as of the same business day the transaction was completed and submitted. Transactions completed on weekends and holidays will be posted and credited to your TD business banking account as of the next business day.

https://www.td.com/ca/en/business-banking/merchant-solutions/ecommerce-website-builder

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.97 trillion in assets on July 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca's, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

