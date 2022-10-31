TD earns top marks in trust, convenience and digital offerings in J.D. Power Study.

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank is proud to be named highest in Small Business Banking customer satisfaction among the big 5 Canadian banks, according to the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study.

Announced today, the study reflects feedback from more than 2,200 Canadian small business banking customers, who were surveyed by J.D. Power about their bank's ability to successfully meet their unique financial needs and expectations.

"Thank you to each and every one of our customers for this recognition and to all our business bankers who provide legendary experiences for our customers," said Paul Douglas, Group Head, Canadian Business Banking. "This feedback is a testament to our teams' customer-centric focus and passion for helping small businesses succeed; I couldn't be prouder of them for everything they do."

About the Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study

Fielded from June to July, 2022, the Canada Small Business Banking Customer Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction across 7 factors (that build into the Overall Satisfaction index model), with TD coming out on top amongst Canada's national banks in the following key areas:

Trust

Account Offerings

Convenience

Problem Resolution

Digital Channels

"In today's uncertain times, small business customers need much more than a bank account – they need financial guidance and trusted advice from someone who is committed to help them, and their business thrive," said Alec Morley, Senior Vice President, Business Banking at TD. "We are grateful to our business customers for this recognition, but understand that this is just a starting point, and that we need to continue investing in ways that make it faster and easier to do business with us."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 27 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on July 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Astrid-Maria Ciarallo, [email protected]