TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - High-quality, comprehensive and integrated data that is accessible, shareable and utilized effectively across our TD Securities organization is critical to supporting the evolving needs of our clients.

TD Securities today announced an investment in data services and analytics using Bloomberg Enterprise Data content and services. Bloomberg is a global leader in providing business and financial data, news and insights. Access to its extensive catalog of comprehensive, market-leading datasets and robust data management tools will help strengthen TD Securities' advanced analytics, AI and machine learning platforms.

"The importance of data quality and its management is revolutionizing capital markets and has become increasingly more critical in all aspects of how we operate and serve our clients," says Rajesh Tolani, Head of Business Innovation and Chief Data Officer for TD Securities. "Access to high-quality data is critical to helping inform business decisions quickly and accurately, allowing us to deliver value to our clients."

Working with Bloomberg's full suite of data products and tools, TD Securities will now leverage and incorporate more comprehensive data into its advice as clients seek more meaningful insights from advanced data and analytics.

"Embracing the power of data and technology while keeping our clients at the centre of the experience is helping accelerate our own digital adoption and transformation while strengthening our competitiveness," says Ty Panagoplos, Chief Information Officer for TD Securities. "At the same time, we continue to add talent to our bench of great people giving us significant momentum to our digital transformation."

As part of TD Securities' digital transformation to build a strong data foundation and a fully integrated approach to comprehensive advice for clients, Bloomberg's Enterprise Data division will provide full access to their data offering, which includes high-quality pricing, reference and regulatory datasets, alternative data, event and news data, and liquidity analytics. By using common identifiers across all instruments and legal entities, Bloomberg's data content is seamlessly linked. Bloomberg will also provide access to data discovery and management tools including, Enterprise Access Point , Bloomberg's data marketplace and Hypermedia API, and Data License+ , a managed service which aggregates data offered by Bloomberg into a single dataset and allows users to easily explore and interact with the data through a web-based interface.

"As the working environment evolves, the industry journey towards digitization is also accelerating, TD Securities is leading the way with its technology strategy and prioritization of data science," says Gerard Francis, Global Head of Enterprise Data at Bloomberg. "Bloomberg's unified data model allows TD Securities to easily build relationships across all our datasets and our innovative data tools allow them to easily manipulate data to accomplish their analytical and quantitative objectives. We look forward to working together with TD Securities as it continues to develop its cutting-edge use of data."

About TD Securities

TD Securities provides a wide range of capital market products and services to corporate, government and institutional clients who choose us for our knowledge, innovation and experience in the following key areas of finance: investment, corporate and government banking, capital markets, interest rate, currency and derivative products. TD Securities works with clients around the world and our services include the underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues, providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures, and executing daily trading and investment needs. To learn more about TD Securities, visit www.tdsecurities.com.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

