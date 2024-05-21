25 students from Indigenous communities selected for tailored scholarship program that provides financial support towards post-secondary education.

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today TD Bank Group (TD) and AFOA Canada are pleased to announce the 25 recipients of the 2024 TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples. This roster of successful applicants includes students from First Nation, Inuit, and Métis communities from coast to coast.

"We are proud to play a role in supporting students from Indigenous communities in their journeys towards achieving their academic and career ambitions," said Doris Bear, Vice President of Indigenous Banking at TD. "It is also our privilege to help connect them with employment opportunities under the program, as well as make our terrific network of colleagues and leaders available to them as part of this experience."

This scholarship program, which launched in November 2022, is managed by AFOA Canada, a not-for-profit led by Indigenous Peoples.

"The TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples can help transform the lives of students and is also an investment in the future of Indigenous communities," said Terry Goodtrack, President and CEO of AFOA Canada. "This scholarship helps empower the student recipients to pursue a positive future for themselves and their communities."

"I'm grateful to be a scholarship recipient and to be interning with the Human Resources team at TD this summer," said Cailen Davis, who is studying Business Administration at Saint Francis Xavier University.

"My career discipline has come from many things I've been through in my life that have challenged me mentally and physically. One of them is the Mi'kmaw concept of Two-Eyed Seeing. I believe it is important for everyone to accept the uncomfortable truths of the past while also taking responsibility for our future. I want to use my business education and learnings through the financial sector at TD to support me, my family, and community back home."

Each of the 25 successful applicants will receive $15,000 per year for up to four years to cover tuition costs and living expenses. Recipients will also be offered internship opportunities with TD to gain valuable work experience as part of the scholarship program and will receive an offer of full-time employment after the successful completion of their studies.

This year's recipients are:

Amber Big Plume, Tsuut'ina Nation, Alberta

Arden Elliot, Mattagami First Nation, Ontario

Audrey Robertson, Fisher River Cree Nation, Manitoba

Brianna Patrick, Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation, Manitoba

Cailen Davis, Membertou, Nova Scotia

Dante Carter, Onion Lake Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

Fitzgerald Stuart, Inuvik, Northwest Territories

Jayna Maytwayashing, Lake Manitoba First Nation, Manitoba

Jessica Mirasty, Flying Dust First Nation, Saskatchewan

Kate Young, Lac La Ronge, Saskatchewan

Kaylei Denny, Eskasoni First Nation, Nova Scotia

Kya Steinbach-Parker, We'koqma'q, Nova Scotia

Lonnie Cote, Cote First Nation, Saskatchewan

Madeline Wastesicoot, Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, Alberta Maxine Iron, Lac La Ronge Indian Band, Saskatchewan

Meghan Breen, Deh Gáh Got'îê First Nation, Northwest Territories

naskwâw Laframboise, Manitoba Métis Federation, Manitoba

Neylan Stevens, Eskasoni First Nation, Nova Scotia

Norma Handsor, Tŝideldel First Nation, British Columbia

Sadie Turning Robe, Carry The Kettle First Nation, Saskatchewan

Saskia-Mae Livingstone, Métis Nation of Alberta, Alberta

Shera Wysote, Listuguj Miꞌgmaq First Nation, Quebec

Teagan Dubiel, Métis Nation of Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan

Tyler Trudeau, Wabaseemoong Independent Nations of One Man Lake, Swan Lake and Whitedog, Ontario

Valerie Bozark, Dene Tha' First Nation, Alberta

The scholarship program is open to students who are members/citizens of a First Nation, Métis, or Inuit community. Applicants must be permanent residents of Canada and have applied for or be currently enrolled in a full-time, minimum two-year program with an approved post-secondary institution in Canada.

Visit TD or AFOA Canada to learn more about this year's recipients and for complete information about the TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples, including eligibility requirements. Applications for 2025 scholarships will be available online starting September 2024.

