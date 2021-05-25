Over 1.3 million dollars to help communities across Quebec get through the health crisis

MONTREAL, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in Quebec, TD Bank Group completes a third wave of donations to 13 local community organizations that provide assistance to vulnerable people. The additional $182,500 allocated as part of the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's corporate citizenship platform, has brought the total amount of community giving to over $1.3 million since the start of the pandemic.

TD is concerned about the impact of the current situation on Quebeckers and remains committed to driving accelerated, sustained and equitable recovery within our society. "The health crisis continues to have devastating effects and needs continue to grow. As some communities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, we want to renew our support for organizations that work directly with the hardest-hit populations," said Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group.

Vulnerable women, children and seniors

The chosen charities work mostly with women who are victims of domestic violence and with at-risk children and seniors. Donations included:

$30,000 to the Marie-Vincent Foundation to help provide therapy and psychosocial services that make a real difference in the lives of children and teens who are victims of sexual violence;

to help provide therapy and psychosocial services that make a real difference in the lives of children and teens who are victims of sexual violence; $25,000 to AlterGo for its new En route pour le Défi program, which helps children with functional limitations stay active despite the pandemic;

for its new program, which helps children with functional limitations stay active despite the pandemic; $25,000 to Petits Frères , an organization that helps, among others, culturally diverse seniors break out of their isolation;

, an organization that helps, among others, culturally diverse seniors break out of their isolation; $20,000 to Maison d'Haïti to help provide psychological support, adequate resources and a safe environment to families that have been hit hard by the pandemic; and

to help provide psychological support, adequate resources and a safe environment to families that have been hit hard by the pandemic; and $15,000 to Fondation Le Chaînon to help women who are struggling.

About the TD Ready Commitment

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting C$1 billion in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident – not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit td.com/tdreadycommitment.

