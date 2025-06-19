Of the Canadian travellers planning to travel domestically, less than half plan to buy travel medical insurance

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - As summer approaches, travel plans might look a little different for Canadians this year and they might not be as protected as they think.

A recent TD Insurance survey, conducted by The Harris Poll Canada, reveals that nearly three-quarters of Canadians (73 per cent) plan to travel for pleasure over the next 12 months, and half of them (50 per cent) plan to do so domestically outside of their home province or territory. However, of that group, only 51 per cent plan to purchase travel insurance at all, and 42 per cent plan to purchase emergency travel medical coverage.

The number one reason why Canadians don't feel the need to purchase travel medical insurance for their domestic trip? They believe they are already protected:

44 per cent say they are already covered by their provincial or territorial health coverage;

say they are already covered by their provincial or territorial health coverage; 36 per cent say they are covered by an employer; and

say they are covered by an employer; and 25 per cent say they are covered by their credit card provider.

While provincial or territorial health plans may provide some level of coverage for certain medical services outside of where you live, out of pocket expenses for those which aren't covered can add up quickly.

"Planning for the unexpected is just as important as planning your trip. Don't assume your existing provincial or territorial health plan is enough – travel medical insurance can fill critical gaps," said Anthony Ricci, Associate Vice President, Life, Health & Credit Protection at TD Insurance. "For example, if you're from Ontario and need an ambulance in Nova Scotia, OHIP won't cover that cost; and without private insurance, it could cost you more than $700."1

While many Canadians are opting to travel domestically, the survey also highlighted a false sense of security that Canadians have with their domestic trips versus international ones. Canadians planning to travel internationally anticipate arranging travel insurance 16 per cent more than those traveling domestically.

"There's an assumption that because you're in Canada, you don't have the same risks as going abroad, but that simply may not be the case. Canada is a very big country – it's a longer distance to fly from St. John's to Vancouver than it is from Toronto to Paris – and a lot can happen to upset your vacation in that distance," said Ricci.

With 38 per cent of Canadian travellers planning to travel more this year than last, there are things to keep in mind to help make your experience smoother, whether you're travelling domestically or internationally:

Before you travel, check whether you have adequate coverage for your trip through your employer, credit card provider or existing plan. If you need more coverage to help protect your trip, consider topping up your existing coverage.

Bring all necessary travel documents with you. For example, passports and IDs, prescriptions and insurance details.

If traveling by air, check with the airline for instructions on when to arrive for check-in and boarding times to help ensure your trip gets off to a good start.

Double check all lodging confirmations to avoid last minute surprises. If you have kids or seniors traveling with you, check for things like accessibility and safety.

Learn about the area you're visiting in advance and know if there are areas to avoid or risks that can impact your safety.

Before you hit the road, skies or seas, check with your insurance provider to learn about any limitations and exclusions in your policy or certificates.

"Whether you're topping up your existing travel medical insurance coverage or purchasing an entirely new policy, travel insurance could help financially protect you from the unexpected – like eligible travel medical emergencies, trip cancellations or trip interruptions – so you can travel with confidence," said Ricci.

To learn more about travel insurance, visit the TD website.

_____________________________ 1 Ambulance Fee Regulations, NS Reg 133/2002.

About TD Bank Group

About the Survey

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada. It ran overnight on May 30th, 2025, with 1,534 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists.

The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada.

For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

