TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) for the third consecutive year through the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards, for providing accessible digital experiences and driving forward-focused enterprise innovation. The annual awards program recognizes the people, organizations and ideas changing how we experience the world.

TD was recognized in both the Organization and Product categories at this year's 2024 Innovation Awards. TD Invent, the Bank's enterprise approach to innovation, won in the Organization category and the TD Accessibility Adapter, a colleague-developed accessibility browser plug-in to help drive inclusion in digital spaces, was recognized in the Product category.

Guiding the Bank's culture of innovation, TD Invent focuses on addressing tomorrow's banking expectations by exploring, testing and scaling innovative solutions and emerging technologies, including generative AI and extended reality. Through a robust innovation ecosystem, an inclusive mindset and a human-centered design approach, cross disciplinary teams develop and improve products and services to help meet the evolving needs of customers, colleagues and communities. TD Invent supports incubation and acceleration across the Bank, resulting in over 15,000 colleague-developed ideas each year, over 8,000 of which have been implemented to date, and over 600 granted patents worldwide.

One of TD Invent's innovations, the TD Accessibility Adapter, is a browser plug-in that enables users to personalize their online experiences to help address their individual accessibility preferences. Initially created for TD colleagues, the tool launched in September 2023 to the Canadian and American public at no cost. Features of the tool include reading guides, adjustable font size, dark mode, a dyslexia-friendly font and monochrome mode – all of which are explicitly designed without using overlays and to co-exist with assistive technologies and standalone screen magnification software.

"Through TD Invent, we're continuously embedding innovation across the Bank to help provide better, faster and more meaningful experiences for our customers, colleagues and communities," said Imran Khan, Head of TD Invent. "Our innovations are designed with purpose to help meet the needs of the diverse communities we serve. We're proud to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our work in helping to shape the future of banking at TD."

