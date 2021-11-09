TD led in User Experience for a third year and in Functionality

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) was recently recognized as having the overall best combined score in The Forrester Digital Experience Review™: Canadian Banking Sales Mobile Sites, Q4 2021 report. The report incorporated an independent analysis conducted by Forrester Research, a global research and advisory firm, and recognized TD among the six large Canadian banks for leading in both functionality and user experience (UX).

TD is focused on enhancing the customer journey with digital and this recognition supports our commitment to evolving to meet our customers' changing needs. The report recognized that TD leads in:

User Experience: The report stated that TD leads the industry in UX once again with clear navigation and intuitive design. TD earned the highest UX score in Forrester's evaluation for the third time in a row.





Functionality: According to the report, TD leads functionality with relevant content and a strong onboarding process. TD scored consistently well in functionality across the customer journey, but onboarding is what really made the Bank stand out. The report also recognized TD for its helpful and relevant educational content that users can filter by goals such as "budgeting" and "grow my money."

"Our goal is to deliver personalized and connected experiences for our customers, and we continue to enhance our digital offerings to help meet their changing needs," says Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD Bank Group. "We are honored to be recognized by Forrester for our leading digital capabilities which supported our customers in a record number of digitally opened chequing accounts in Canada during the past year."

Forrester provides a detailed analysis across five user experience dimensions and 29 functionality criteria to uncover best practices across key categories. The analysis combines findings from Forrester's usability testing, conducted with 180 participants.

About TD

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on July 31, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

